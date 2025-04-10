Camille Villar secures endorsement from One Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — The influential political group One Cebu, headed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, has formally endorsed Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar’s bid for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections.

In a show of unity and strength, Garcia raised Villar’s hand before a crowd of supporters last Wednesday, signaling the party’s full support.

One Cebu’s endorsement carries significant weight, with all 31 mayors under the local party rallying behind Villar, solidifying her position in one of the country’s most vote-rich provinces.

“I am grateful, and at the same time, humbled by the support from Gov. Gwen Garcia and the mayors who came all out to welcome us,” Villar said during the campaign event. She reaffirmed her commitment to champion job creation, women empowerment, financial literacy, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province.

Villar, who is making her first bid for the Senate, campaigned across Cebu with her brother, incumbent Senator Mark Villar. The event was part of her broader campaign trail across Region 7, also known as Western Visayas.

According to the local Commission on Elections, Region 7 has 4,753,563 registered voters, with Cebu commanding the lion’s share at 3,702,363 registered voters across 9,443 clustered precincts.

The endorsement by One Cebu is expected to further boost Villar’s visibility and support base in the Visayas, as she positions herself as a strong contender in the national race.

