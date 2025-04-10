AICS program distribution delayed for 457 senior citizens in Barangay Banilad

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The distribution of financial assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program for over 400 senior citizens in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City was delayed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, due to coordination issues.

Initially, personnel from the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) and the City Health Office (CHO) were barred from entering the barangay gymnasium. As a result, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which was responsible for the actual distribution of aid, had to temporarily halt the activity.

The delay stemmed from coordination issues between the CSWS, the medical team, the barangay, and the DSWD, which prevented the payout from beginning as scheduled.

Consequently, the 457 senior citizens who were beneficiaries of the program were left waiting for several hours. Many of them had arrived as early as 8:00 AM and remained at the venue until noon, when the CSWS and medical team were finally allowed entry to assist with the distribution.

Officials from the CSWS and the City Health Office were supposed to support the event, particularly by providing medical assistance to the senior citizens. However, barangay officials initially barred them from entering the venue, claiming they had not been informed of the teams’ involvement.

CSWS Officer I Dinah Hamero clarified that their office, together with the City Health Office, had been assigned to support the DSWD during payouts in various barangays.

A letter from the DSWD was sent to the city government on April 2, formally requesting support for the AICS program rollout across Mandaue. The letter specifically stated that the City Health Office’s involvement was necessary, as PhilHealth was also set to participate through its Konsulta Program. It emphasized that the medical team’s presence was essential “to ensure the orderly conduct of the activity and the protection of beneficiaries.”

However, Barangay Councilor Leo Saberon explained that the barangay had not been informed about the involvement of city personnel.

While the DSWD had sent a formal request to the city mayor, Saberon stressed that the barangay should have also received a direct notice. This miscommunication led to a temporary standstill.

Saberon also mentioned that they could have better prepared the area for the CSWS and CHO, especially considering the large number of personnel involved. A total of 30 personnel were deployed from the two offices, including 10 from the City Health Office.

Once the issue was resolved, the payout resumed at noon. Each qualified beneficiary received ₱2,000 in financial assistance.

