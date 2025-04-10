Raven Alcoseba is Philippines’ top elite finisher in Asia Triathlon Sprint race in HK

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuana elite triathlete Raven Faith Alcoseba once again displayed her impressive form in international triathlon, emerging as the best finisher among Filipinos at the 2025 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships in Hong Kong earlier this week.

Alcoseba, a 2023 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist in women’s triathlon, finished 29th overall in the Hong Kong race, becoming the best finisher in the Philippine triathlon delegation.

She completed the race in one hour, 5 minutes, and 2 seconds in the sprint race, which featured a 750-meter swim, 18.5 km bike, and 5 km run.

Fellow Filipina Erika Burgos secured the 32nd spot in 1:05:59, while Samantha Corpuz finished in 34th place with a time of 1:06:54.

China’s Lin Xinyu (59:07) and Yifan Yang (59:19) took first and second places in the women’s elite race, while Yuko Takahashi (59:45) of Japan rounded out the top three finishers.

This wasn’t the first time Alcoseba, a varsity swimmer for the DLSU Green Archers from Talisay City, led the Philippines in an international triathlon.

In 2024, Alcoseba was also the best finisher for the Philippine triathlon team at the Asia Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong. This year, she topped the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic.

Meanwhile, fellow Cebuanos Matthew Justine Hermosa (58:47) and Andrew Kim Remolino (59:03) finished in 47th and 50th places, respectively. Another Filipino, Dayshaun Ramos (59:02), claimed the 48th spot overall, while Joshua Ramos (59:01) placed 51st.

Japanese triathletes Hojo Takumi (53:19) and Yasumatsu Aoba (53:25) dominated the race, taking first and second places, respectively, while China’s Fan Junjie (53:28) placed third.

