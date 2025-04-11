Daily Gospel, April 11

This is the Daily Gospel for today, April 11, 2025, which is the Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, April 10

Daily Gospel, April 5

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 10, 31-42.

The Jews picked up rocks to stone Jesus.

Jesus answered them, “I have shown you many good works from my Father. For which of these are you trying to stone me?”

The Jews answered him, “We are not stoning you for a good work but for blasphemy. You, a man, are making yourself God.”

Jesus answered them, “Is it not written in your law, ‘I said, “You are gods”‘?

If it calls them gods to whom the word of God came, and scripture cannot be set aside, can you say that the one whom the Father has consecrated and sent into the world blasphemes because I said, ‘I am the Son of God’?

If I do not perform my Father’s works, do not believe me; but if I perform them, even if you do not believe me, believe the works, so that you may realize (and understand) that the Father is in me and I am in the Father.”

(Then) they tried again to arrest him; but he escaped from their power.

He went back across the Jordan to the place where John first baptized, and there he remained.

Many came to him and said, “John performed no sign, but everything John said about this man was true.”

And many there began to believe in him.

Source: Dailygospel.org