Vivant secures 25-year deal to supply desalinated water to MCWD

MANILA, Philippines — Vivant Hydrocore Holdings Inc. (Vivant Water), a subsidiary of listed Vivant Corp., has clinched a 25-year deal to supply water to Metro Cebu residents.

In a disclosure Thursday, the Cebu-based conglomerate said Vivant Water has a desalination plant in Cordova, where it can produce up to 20 million liters of clean water per day for customers of Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Vivant is just one of many suppliers. To recall, MCWD had also tapped Manila Water Philippine Ventures for a 10-year supply.

The most recent deal came after Cebu City experienced a water crisis in the early part of 2024 as the dry months coincided with El Niño conditions. Population growth and urban development exacerbated the situation, according to Vivant Corp.

During that period, the company said MCWD recorded a deficit of 40,000-50,000 cubic meters per day.

“This landmark partnership with MCWD is a testament to our long-term vision of providing sustainable and impactful projects that propel economic growth and improve everyday living in the communities that we serve,” said Arlo Sarmiento, Vivant Corp. CEO.

READ: Vivant income rose 4% in 2024 to P2.4B

Water desalination plant

Among MCWD’s water suppliers, Vivant said they were the first to utilize a utility-scale seawater desalination plant.

Water desalination, which converts seawater into drinkable water, has been embraced in water-scarce areas, as the process allows producers to cut dependence on traditional freshwater sources.

“Water security is essential to sustainable development, and this agreement showcases our dedication to innovative solutions. Desalination provides a viable and scalable alternative to meet Cebu’s growing demand,” he added.

Sarmiento said his group would continue to invest in “essential infrastructure.”

READ: Vivant unit eyes to finish Cordova desalination facility by year-end

Vivant Corp. has investments in electric power distribution, infrastructure, power generation and retail.

In 2024, the company saw its net income increase by 4 percent to P2.4 billion, mainly driven by its power operations. Power generation accounted for 64 percent or P2.2 billion of the income.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP