A celebration of success: Caja Kitchen Cebu’s exclusive graduation buffet promo

Graduation marks a significant milestone—a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Celebrate academic excellence with Caja Kitchen Cebu’s graduation buffet promo.

To honor this achievement, Caja Kitchen Cebu is delighted to offer an exclusive Graduation Buffet Promo, allowing graduates to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience for just PHP 99.00.

Exclusive Graduation Offer

From April 7, 2025, to July 31, 2025, graduates can enjoy a well-deserved feast at an unbeatable price. With a PHP 99.00 all-you-can-eat buffet, this offer is a perfect way to celebrate with loved ones. To avail of this promotion, graduates simply need to bring four full-paying guests at PHP 649.00 per guest.

This limited-time offer is available at both Caja Kitchen Cebu branches and is an ideal way to make graduation celebrations even more special.





Please note that the promo is not applicable on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

How to Avail the Promo

Graduates can take advantage of this exclusive offer by following these simple steps:

Present valid proof of graduation , such as a diploma, graduation photo, or an official document between the dates provided.

Bring four full-paying guests to enjoy the celebration together.

Dine at Your Preferred Location

Whether you prefer to celebrate in the heart of the city or near the bustling North Reclamation area, Caja Kitchen Cebu ensures a warm and inviting atmosphere to mark this important occasion. You can contact us on:

Celebrate in Style

Graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement, and what better way to commemorate it than with a delightful feast? Gather your family and friends, savor a variety of culinary delights, and create lasting memories at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

Make your graduation celebration truly special. Reserve your table today. For inquiries and reservations, please contact your preferred branch.