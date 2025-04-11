CDN Digital’s Pia Piquero earns global award for health reporting

She is the lone Filipino journalist to win a top prize at the Merck Foundation Media Awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Pia Piquero, a 24-year-old journalist from Cebu Daily News Digital, has made history by winning first place in the online category of the prestigious Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024.

Piquero stood out among 125 awardees from 36 countries, emerging as the only Filipino journalist to clinch the top prize.

A relative newcomer to the industry, Piquero has been with CDN Digital for just over a year and a half. Yet, her work has already gained international distinction, with the Boholana journalist outshining media professionals from Nepal and China, who placed second and third, respectively, in the same category.

Award-winning health journalism

The Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards honor excellence in health and social journalism. Piquero’s winning entries, “Diabetes: What It Is and How to Prevent It” and “The Rising Threat of Hypertension and Diabetes in Cebu City,” were praised for their ability to simplify complex medical topics into compelling, reader-friendly narratives.

This latest honor marks a personal milestone for Piquero and represents a proud moment for Philippine journalism on the world stage.

“I’m honestly very grateful,” Piquero said. “Winning this award so early in my career feels like a validation of the hard work I’ve put in. I’m still learning and growing every day, and this recognition is a reminder that I’m on the right track. It’s a humbling experience.”

The Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of German multinational pharmaceutical firm Merck KGaA, places a premium on reporting that enhances public understanding of health and drives social impact.

Piquero’s clear, compassionate, and community-centered storytelling stood out among hundreds of entries submitted by journalists from Africa, Asia, and beyond.

As part of her win, Piquero has been inducted into the Merck Foundation Alumni community, a global network of journalists committed to advancing health awareness through responsible, impactful media.

“Being part of the Merck Foundation Alumni community has been an incredible opportunity,” she said. “It’s inspiring to connect with so many talented journalists focused on health and community issues. It’s encouraged me to take a more global perspective and approach my work with even more purpose.”

Piquero credited her editors at CDN Digital for continuously pushing her to deepen her reporting and sharpen her storytelling.

She also drew inspiration from the everyday individuals whose health struggles and triumphs often go unreported.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from the people and issues that often don’t get enough attention,” she said. “And I’m really inspired by my editors, who encourage me to dig deeper and challenge myself. Their support pushes me to make sure my stories are meaningful and impactful.”

This is not the first time Piquero’s journalistic efforts have been recognized.

In September 2024, she was named Best in Special/Investigative Writing during the inaugural Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Awards. This further cemented her place among the region’s rising talents in media.

As she reflects on her early successes, Piquero remains grounded and focused on the work ahead.

“There’s still so much more I want to learn and explore. I’m passionate about continuing to write stories that matter—stories that not only inform but also empower,” she shared. “If my work can make even a small difference in people’s lives, then that’s already a huge win for me.”

From her newsroom desk in Cebu to the global stage, Pia Piquero is proving that youth is no barrier to excellence and that journalism—when fueled by empathy and purpose—can transcend borders and drive meaningful change. /clorenciana