Say “I Do” at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu: Where two hearts become one

Browsing the right venue for your wedding can be both exciting and overwhelming; everything from the cuisine and ambiance to the service must be nothing short of extraordinary. It’s time to mark off a big part of your wedding planning checklist with confidence, thanks to Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu—a tropical sanctuary nestled along the stunning shores of Lapu-Lapu City.

With world-class service, thoughtful details, and a deep understanding of what makes every moment special, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu turns your dream event into an unforgettable experience that lasts long after the vows are exchanged.

With a dedicated team of wedding specialists, curated menus by experienced chefs, and backdrops that look like they’re straight out of a postcard, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu ensures your big day unfolds effortlessly, just the way you’ve always imagined.

Savor the taste of forever

A celebration as meaningful as your wedding deserves a culinary experience that’s equally indelible. At Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, your journey to forever begins with thoughtfully curated cuisine that reflects your unique love story. With a team of world-class chefs, every menu is customizable, from cocktail hour favorites to full-course banquets, ensuring each bite is tailored to your taste, culture, and vision. Whether you dream of a lavish sit-down dinner or a casual beachfront feast under the stars, the possibilities are as endless as your imagination.

Relatively, it is home to seven exceptional dining destinations, making the resort a haven for food lovers. Indulge in refined Chinese fare at Tea of Spring, savor innovative, authentic Italian dishes at Acqua, or enjoy fresh, locally sourced seafood at the loved Cowrie Cove Seafood Bar and Grill.

For laid-back island vibes, Buko Bar and Breeze offer tropical refreshments and grilled favorites, while Tides serves up global buffet delights. Cap it all off with elegant cocktails and sweet treats at the Lobby Lounge. No matter your style or palate, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu offers a world of flavors to make your first shared meal as a married couple as flavorful as your affinity.

Venues tailored to your love story

This tropical paradise offers a stunning array of venues tailored to match your vision. Whatever the theme or atmosphere you’re aiming for, Shangri-La Mactan provides the perfect backdrop for every kind of love story.

The Marquee: A grand venue for every style

The Marquee stands as the crown jewel of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s indoor venues—a spacious, elegantly designed setting that can graciously host over 500 guests. It’s the ideal choice for couples with large families or those planning for a grand wedding affair. But beyond its impressive capacity, what truly sets The Marquee apart is its exceptional versatility. Like a blank canvas waiting for a masterpiece, this space can be transformed to reflect any couple’s dream celebration.

Ocean Pavilion: Let the sea be a witness of your first day as Mr. and Mrs.

The Ocean Pavilion is a stunning gem designed for intimate celebrations, with the capacity to host up to 100 cherished guests. This refined, contemporary glass structure offers a breathtaking setting where nature and elegance meet in perfect harmony. Surrounded by lush gardens and bathed in natural light, it frames sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, creating a serene and romantic atmosphere that feels almost ethereal. Ideal for wedding ceremonies, the Ocean Pavilion invites couples to exchange vows with the sea as their witness and the sky as their canopy.

Beachfront: Feel the breeze of romance

Imagine exchanging vows or enjoying a meal with the soothing sound of waves as your backdrop, setting the perfect tone for your celebration. At Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s beachfront, there’s no need for extravagant decorations or artificial ambiance—the ocean itself creates a breathtaking scene, and the gentle sea breeze does the rest. Whether you’re planning an intimate ceremony or a lively beachside celebration with friends and family, the beachfront offers a romantic setting that complements your love story in the most effortless, stunning way.

Buko Bar Garden: Feast on a majestic view while saying “I do”

Surrounded by swaying palms and vibrant blooms, the garden opens up to charming seascapes that create a naturally stunning backdrop for mingling, toasting, and celebrating. Whether it’s a sunset soirée or a moonlit gathering, the Buko Bar Garden exudes island allure with a touch of glamour, offering guests a refreshing al fresco experience.

Golf-helipad Garden: Tie the knot amidst nature’s beauty

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s Golf-Helipad Garden offers an expansive, open-air venue where the elegance of a garden ceremony meets the grandeur of the outdoors. As you walk down the aisle framed by natural foliage and endless skies, every moment feels calm, intimate, and deeply connected to the beauty of the island. Perfect for couples who dream of a love-filled celebration that blends serenity, space, and the charm of nature, the Golf-Helipad Garden is where unforgettable memories take flight.

Chapel Garden: A magical reception setting

Explore a storybook setting where romance blooms in every corner at the resort’s Chapel Garden. With space to host up to 200 guests, it strikes a beautiful balance between magnificence and closeness, allowing you to celebrate surrounded by the people who matter most. Whether you envision a whimsical garden reception or a classic, nature-inspired ceremony, the Chapel Garden provides the perfect place to bring your dream wedding to life.

Mactan Ballroom: Island charm meets classic grandeur

Step into the world of timeless elegance at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s Grand Ballroom. With its expansive space and meticulous design, this stunning venue is ideal for couples who wish to celebrate in style, accommodating up to 600 guests in an atmosphere that exudes luxury in every detail.

All-in-one destination

Beyond exquisite venues and delectable cuisine, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu offers a world of amenities, ensuring that every couple can enjoy the perfect blend of romance and relaxation, whether it’s a honeymoon or a pre-wedding staycation.

This 5-star paradise features more than 500 opulent accommodations, each designed to provide a tranquil retreat with stunning ocean views, private balconies, and exceptional comfort.

The resort also boasts an impressive array of facilities, from a Business Centre and shopping boutiques to a full-service salon for indulgent pampering. Active couples can enjoy a round of golf at the scenic golf course, a match on the tennis court, or a rejuvenating workout at the fully-equipped gym. For moments of ultimate relaxation, the leisure rooms offer a quiet, fun-filled sanctuary to unwind. Moreover, it houses a variety of beach activities best shared with family and friends or as a private experience with your spouse.

With world-class service, thoughtful details, and a deep understanding of what makes every moment special, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu turns your dream event into an unforgettable experience that lasts long after the vows are exchanged.

For bookings, message the official Facebook page of Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu or visit the destination’s website.