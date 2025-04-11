Holy Week 2025 travel safety measures: What passengers need to know

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With just a few days before Holy Week 2025, transportation agencies in Central Visayas are preparing for the expected surge of passengers.

On Thursday, the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG-7) outlined their security measures during the Kapihan program hosted by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA-7).

Engr. Arturo Apolinar, assistant regional director of LTO-7, announced that the agency will launch Oplan Biyaheng Ayos from April 13 to 20 to ensure the roadworthiness of both public and private vehicles traveling to the provinces.

LTO personnel will be deployed to inspect and monitor vehicles at terminals, ports, and other designated areas.

During the operation, they will check the condition of vehicles’ tires, wipers, and early warning devices. If a vehicle is found to have defective parts, it will not be allowed to operate to prevent accidents.

In addition to vehicle inspections, random drug testing will also be conducted on drivers to ensure passenger safety.

Hakam Nepomuceno, chief of the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of LTO-7, added that help desks will be set up at ports and terminals where passengers can seek assistance.

LTFRB-7 issues special permits to buses for Holy Week travel

“If ever naay mga reklamo labi na sa atong mga pasahero, pwede dila mo-contact sa atong hotline sa LTO, naa pud tay email add[dress] kay particularly kanang mga driver nga snobero ug nag overcharge pwede sila mo [duol] nato ana para ato nang ma imbestigahan, ato na sila ma-charge kung atong mapamatud-an nga ila nang gibuhat,” Nepomuceno said.

(If passengers have complaints, they can contact the LTO hotline or send an email. This is particularly for cases involving rude drivers or those who overcharge. They can report these issues to us so we can investigate, and if proven, necessary charges will be filed.)

Apart from terminal inspections, roadside inspections will also be conducted. However, Apolinar clarified that motorists will only be reprimanded to ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

Special permits for Holy Week

Meanwhile, Eugenio “Dondon” Ibo Jr., transformation development officer of LTFRB-7, said the agency is issuing special permits to bus operators, allowing them to travel outside their usual routes to accommodate the increased demand during Holy Week.

As of Thursday, five special permits had already been issued.

Lt. Junior Grade Abel Jan Lomboy, PCG-7 Command Center Director, said that the coast guard will deploy additional personnel at various seaports to manage the anticipated influx of passengers.

To enhance security, the Malasakit Help Desks will be activated at port entrances. Additionally, K9 units will be deployed to inspect passengers and baggage for both inbound and outbound trips.

Lomboy also assured that passenger vessels will be monitored to ensure they are properly equipped with life jackets and are not overloaded.

In a separate interview on Friday, Mary Knoll Lague-Bolasa of the Cebu Port Authority said that aside from the PCG, 16 bomb-sniffing dogs and seven narcotic-sniffing dogs had also been deployed to inspect passengers at the ports.

Passenger safety reminders

As part of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, Lomboy shared several reminders for passengers before and during their trips:

Before heading to the port:

Check weather conditions for possible cancellations. Secure valid tickets in advance. Arrive early to avoid last-minute delays. Stay updated on trip schedules and potential changes.

At the port:

Cooperate with security personnel and follow inspection procedures. Report suspicious items to authorities. Avoid unauthorized ticket sellers. Refrain from bringing prohibited items such as flammable liquids, firearms, and hazardous materials.

On board the vessel:

Wear life jackets when required. Pay attention to announcements. Do not board overloaded vessels. Remain calm and follow crew instructions in case of emergencies.

/clorenciana

