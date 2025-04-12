Crimson Resort unveils ultimate escape in Cebu with “Hello Summer” campaign

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan officially kicked off its two-month-long “Hello Summer” campaign—welcoming the season in true island style.

“Think beach vibes, delicious food, fun family escapes and some great wellness moments under the stars,” Patrick Manthe Crimson Resort General Manager

“Hello Summer” is a nationwide campaign by Chroma Hospitality aimed at offering valuable resort and hotel packages from March 31 to May 31, 2025.

Hello Summer, Hello Cebu!

At the Cebu leg of the highly anticipated “Hello Summer” campaign launch, Crimson Resort and Spa, in partnership with Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, unveiled the ultimate summer escape.

This exciting campaign is designed to offer something for everyone, whether you’re an adventurous first-time traveler looking to explore the best of Cebu or a loyal guest eager to relive your favorite summer memories.

With a diverse range of experiences, from beachside relaxation to vibrant city escapes, the “Hello Summer” campaign caters to a wide array of tastes, ensuring that every guest enjoys a memorable and rejuvenating getaway.

Crimson Resort’s Perfect Summer Escape

Crimson Resort provides the perfect setting for all kinds of summer adventures, blending luxury, relaxation, and genuine Filipino hospitality into one exceptional experience.

A summer like no other

As part of the “Hello Summer” campaign, Crimson Resort and Spa offers an enticing 3-day, 2-night stay for up to two adults, packed with exclusive perks.

Guests can enjoy:

Buffet breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 A homemade ice cream treat for two at Kalma A complimentary Halo-Halo for two at Azure Php 2,000 food and beverage credit at Saffron



The package also includes one-way airport transfers (pick-up/drop-off), a welcome drink upon arrival, and one-time minibar items.

Additional benefits include a 10% discount on AUM Spa services, in-house sports and leisure activities, and dining at the resort’s restaurants (excluding alcoholic drinks).

Dusk ’til nine

Crimson Resort and Spa introduces a new night-use package for those seeking a quick getaway and relaxation away from the sun. This exclusive offer includes:

Access to the stunning infinity pool, perfect for an evening swim or sunset view Php 1,000 dining voucher to enjoy at any of the resort’s dining outlets Locker room access for convenience 10% discount on AUM Spa services



With these exciting inclusions, Crimson Resort and Spa guarantees an unforgettable summer getaway.

MORE exclusive perks and unforgettable experiences this summer at Crimson Resort

Beyond stunning scenery and exceptional service, the “Hello Summer” campaign treats guests to exciting perks.

Guests can enjoy a unique two-in-one hospitality experience with Crimson Resort and Quest Hotel—offering the best of both worlds for the price of one. This exclusive bundle lets guests relax by the beach at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan and immerse themselves in the vibrant city life at Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu. It’s the perfect blend of seaside serenity and urban energy, offering exceptional value and a convenient, cost-efficient way to enjoy the best of Cebu.

As part of the “Hello Summer” campaign, guests can also enjoy special discounts such as 15% off on select wellness treatments at Belo Medical Group and 28% off Anjo World theme park passes. These exclusive offers make every stay even more rewarding, encouraging guests to explore what Cebu has to offer.

Hello Summer: A Culmination of Hard Work

After a five-year hiatus, the “Hello Summer” campaign is back, offering exciting deals from Chroma Hospitality Properties. Beyond the promotions, its relaunch stands as a testament to the resort’s resilience—symbolizing the hard work, perseverance, and unwavering commitment that carried the team through years of challenges.

Patrick Manthe, the General Manager of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, highlights the invaluable purpose of the campaign to the stakeholders. “It is more than just partners coming together; it feels like a reunion of friends and a chance to reconnect and build new memories,” said GM Manthe. He expressed his gratitude towards all those who made efforts to bring back the summer campaign after all the hardships the team went through. With renewed energy and a strong sense of purpose, Crimson Resort looks ahead to a summer filled with joy, connection, and a celebration of everything that makes island living truly special.

Do not miss out on the ultimate summer getaway and visit www.crimsonhotel.com/mactan to learn more about the Hello Summer packages. Stay tuned at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s official website for more information, exciting promos, and incoming events throughout the summer season.