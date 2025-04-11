Palace dismisses health rumors: Marcos ‘in good health,’ says PCO

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Palace on Friday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in good health, dismissing rumors made on social media suggesting otherwise.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Usec. Claire Castro made the pronouncement, citing Marcos’ daily activities as President.

“You see the President almost every day in his activities and in his participation with the Alyansa and he also has meetings with us,” Castro, speaking in Filipino, said in a Palace press conference.

“From our perspective, since we are personally with the President, we can say that he is in good health. If the President were not in good health, it’s likely that he wouldn’t be able to perform his daily duties,” she added.

Castro then called out netizens speculating on Marcos’ health, telling them not to spread false information because it would not do the country any good.

“They should avoid making speculations; some people act like doctors on social media even though they aren’t,” said Castro.

Speculations spread online after an incident on Wednesday where Marcos’ gums were observed to have been bleeding while delivering a speech for the Day of Valor Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo.

