cdn mobile

Lucky bettor wins over P75 million 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot

By: Charie Abarca - @inquirerdotnet April 11,2025 - 03:17 PM

lotto bettor

A lotto bettor dreams of winning big as he buys a ticket at an outlet on Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City. (File photo by GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

MANILA, Philippines — One lucky bettor bagged the 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot prize amounting to more than P75 million (P75,551,009) on April 10, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) confirmed.

The winning combination for the jackpot was 40, 36, 20, 1, 35, and 8 in any order.

It was drawn on Thursday evening.

READ: Lone bettor wins P223.7M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot last Sunday

Meanwhile, one bettor likewise bagged the 6/42 prize, amounting to P5,940,000.

The winning combination for the 6/42 lotto was 38, 41, 29, 6, 16, and 25.

Jackpot winners were instructed to bring two valid identification cards and present their winning ticket at the PCSO Main Office.

The agency said jackpot winners only have a year to claim their prizes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: PCSO, Super Lotto 6/49
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.