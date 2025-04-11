Lucky bettor wins over P75 million 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — One lucky bettor bagged the 6/49 Super Lotto jackpot prize amounting to more than P75 million (P75,551,009) on April 10, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) confirmed.

The winning combination for the jackpot was 40, 36, 20, 1, 35, and 8 in any order.

It was drawn on Thursday evening.

READ: Lone bettor wins P223.7M Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot last Sunday

Meanwhile, one bettor likewise bagged the 6/42 prize, amounting to P5,940,000.

The winning combination for the 6/42 lotto was 38, 41, 29, 6, 16, and 25.

Jackpot winners were instructed to bring two valid identification cards and present their winning ticket at the PCSO Main Office.

The agency said jackpot winners only have a year to claim their prizes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP