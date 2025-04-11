Kerwin Espinosa shooting update: Manhunt against gunman on

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Albuera, Leyte have launched a manhunt operation against the gunman who shot self-confessed drug lord and mayoral candidate Kerwin Espinosa.

Espinosa, along with two other individuals, were rushed to the hospital on Thursday afternoon, April 10, after an unidentified gunman shot him while he was campaigning.

After the attack, the Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO-7) released a statement saying that a hot-pursuit operation against the gunman was ongoing.

“The Albuera Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, has launched a hot pursuit operation to apprehend the suspect. A thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and ensure that justice is served,” read a portion of the agency’s statement.

PRO-8 condemned the shooting incident that victimized Espinosa, his sister, and a minor during a campaign rally inside the gymnasium in Brgy Tinag-an.

Based on reports from police, the gunman may have hidden inside the gymnasium’s ceiling beforehand.

Espinosa was sitting on a chair waiting for his turn to give a speech when the unidentified male suspect opened fire.

The candidate’s sister Mariel, who is running for vice mayor in the same municipality, and a young girl in the audience also sustained gunshot wounds.

All three victims were rushed to a hospital in Ormoc City. On the same day, police said that they were all in a stable condition.

Following this incident, PRO-8 assured that they were exerting all efforts to maintain peace and security in the municipality, especially during the election period.

Police also urged anyone in who had information that would help in the investigation to come forward.

Meanwhile, Espinosa addressed the incident through a live stream on his social media page while still lying on his hospital bed.

Espinosa alleged that the attempt against his life was both politically motivated and financially backed by a “big politician” involved.

He also claimed that a member of his team had received a warning prior to the attack that he would not make it to the end of the election period.

