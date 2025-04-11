Toledo Trojans dominate Isabela, Quezon City in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans continued their dominant run in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference after securing back-to-back victories against northern division teams on Wednesday night, April 9.

The Trojans convincingly defeated the Isabela Knights of Alexander and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe in their two-game schedule, further solidifying their grip on the top spot in the southern division standings.

With the sweep, Toledo improved to a league-best 10-1 (win-loss) record in the southern division, pulling ahead of the Bacolod Blitzers, who dropped to second with a 7-4 slate. The Camarines Soaring Eagles are now in third with a 6-5 record.

FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela and Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua delivered standout performances to lead Toledo.

READ: Toledo Trojans split matches in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

Toledo Trojans shuts out Mindoro in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

FM Asuela dominated Isabela’s Manolito Manaois in both the blitz and rapid matches, powering the Trojans to a 15-6 rout.

GM Paragua, on the other hand, shut down National Master (NM) Gerald Ferriol of Quezon City in both formats, leading Toledo to a commanding 17.5-3.5 victory.

Aside from FM Asuela, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia and Bonn Rainauld Tibod also played pivotal roles in the win over Isabela.

Mejia swept Diana Ramos Banawa, while Tibod bested Alvin Aguinaldo in both of their matches.

In the match against Quezon City, Mejia once again proved reliable, scoring two wins over Manilyn Cabungcag. Allan Pason also contributed with back-to-back victories against Joseph Navarro.

In the northern division, the San Juan Predators remain undefeated with an 11-0 record, while the Manila Load Manna Knights sit in second at 10-1. The Pasig City King Pirates round out the top three with a 9-2 standing. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP