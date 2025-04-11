Drunk e-bike driver attacks neighbor in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 11,2025 - 07:09 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An e-bike driver from Cebu City landed in jail after he allegedly barged inside a house and attacked his neighbor on Thursday, April 10. The driver was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol .

The victim was reportedly lying on the floor of his house when the drunk suspect suddenly barged in with a bladed weapon.

Police, in a report, said that the violent incident happened in Sitio Huyong-Huyong, Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Dino Mango Matanog, who is a resident of the area.



READ: Sleeping lola, grandson, 5, hacked to death by man in Compostela, Cebu

According to police, Matanog was under the influence of alcohol or drunk when he went inside the house of his neighbor, 57-year-old lasias Cardosa, on Thursday.

Cardosa was reportedly lying on the floor when the suspect struck him on the head with the weapon he was carrying. Matanog then fled from the scene while the victim was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment.

On the same day, Matanog was arrested by a Barangay Police Security Officer (BPSO) of Brgy. Mambaling and turned over to the local police station at around 2:30 p.m.

READ: Wife in critical condition after husband shoots, hacks her in Toledo City

He is detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station, as of this writing.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack.

Matanog will likely be facing charges of frustrated homicide, according to police.

READ: Man nabbed for allegedly stabbing pregnant woman dead in Tondo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP