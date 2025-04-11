Cebu police stories: April 11, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on April 11, 2025.

Woman shot on her way to visit relative in jail

A woman was on her way to visit a relative detained at the Cebu City jail on Friday morning, April 11, when she was killed by assailants believed to be motorcycle riding gunmen.

The victim has been identified as Glaiza Malabago Cabahug, a resident of Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City.

At around 9:46 a.m. on Friday, Cabahug was reportedly onboard a motorcycle heading to the jail facility in Brgy. Kalunasan to visit a relative detained there.

When she arrived at a downhill section of the area, she was allegedly shot by assailants who were also riding a motorcycle.

Cabahug fell down on the ground while the motorcycle driver reportedly sped away in panic after the incident.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, law enforcers have launched a hot-pursuit operation to apprehend the persons responsible for the shooting incident. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro)

An e-bike driver from Cebu City landed in jail after he allegedly barged inside a house and attacked his neighbor while under the influence of alcohol on Thursday, April 10.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Dino Mango Matanog, who works as an e-bike driver and is a resident of Sitio Huyong-Huyong, Brgy. Mambaling.

According to police, Matanog was under the influence of alcohol when he went inside the house of his neighbor, 57-year-old lasias Cardos and allegedly attacked him. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro)

Authorities have launched an investigation on the death of a vlogger whose body was found in a mountainous area in Sitio Quadra, Brgy. Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday, April 10, after being missing for a few days.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Feliciano Mulato, a tricycle driver and a vlogger.

The victim’s close friend, Bernabie Alegarme, revealed that the two met up at the mountainous area at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, to film a vlog together.

They reportedly left at around 5:00 p.m. but Mulato went back to retrieve his clothes.

Mulato was allegedly spotted going back to the mountain on Sunday but did not return home.

His family intends to subject his cadaver to an autopsy examination to determine the cause of death. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro)

Woman caught with P13.6M worth of ‘shabu’ in Mandaue City

A 41-year-old woman known as alias “Bebe” was caught with P13,600,000 worth of suspected shabu in Sitio Aroma, Subangdaku, Mandaue City at around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, April 11.

She will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs.

According to police, the suspect typically disposes of 2.5 kilograms of drugs per month.

Bebe is tagged as a High-value individual (HVI). She was arrested last December 2022 for drug charges but was released in August 2024 after entering a plea bargain.

Police also revealed that Bebe allegedly got her drugs from a certain alias “Pikot” based in Cebu City. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP