Vlogger found dead in Talisay: Probe ongoing

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | April 11,2025 - 06:15 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have launched an investigation on the death of a vlogger whose body was found on Thursday, April 10, in a mountainous area in Sitio Quadra, Brgy. Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu. This was after he was missing for a few days.

The dead vlogger was identified as 55-year-old Feliciano Mulato.

Mulato is a resident of Sitio Campo 3, Brgy. Jaclupan, Talisay.

Talisay City police received a report about the dead man from barangay tanods in the area at past 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the victim’s body which was already in a state of decomposition.

The victim’s close friend, Bernabie Alegarme, said that the two met up at the mountainous area at around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, to film a vlog together.

They reportedly left at around 5:00 p.m.

Mulato, however, went back up to the mountain because he left some of his clothes.

According to Alegarme, his friend insisted on going back despite the former’s warnings that it would be dark by the time he returned.

Alegarme said he believed that Mulato returned home safely after that as he was still able to post a vlog on his social media page. However, he was allegedly spotted going back to the mountain on Sunday, April 6.

Since then, Mulato’s family was alarmed as he did not return home and his tricycle was left parked by the side of the road.

As of this writing, the investigation is ongoing on the incident and Mulato’s family intends to have his cadaver undergo an autopsy examination to determine the cause of his death.

