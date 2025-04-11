Cebu FC eyes Final Four berth in crucial PFL match against Davao Aguilas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the elimination round of the Philippines Football League (PFL) drawing to a close, the Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are poised for one of their most crucial matches of the season.

Cebu FC will host their final home match on Saturday, April 12, at 6:00 PM at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, facing off against the visiting Davao Aguilas-UMAK FC in a must-win encounter.

Following a 1-0 bounce back victory over Stallion Laguna FC last weekend, the Gentle Giants reclaimed fourth place in the league table with 30 points—three clear of their rivals. A win against Davao would further solidify their position in the coveted Final Four and inch them closer to a semifinal berth.

Cebu FC and Davao Aguilas have faced each other four times since 2023, with Cebu winning twice and drawing once. Despite their favorable head-to-head record, Cebu’s once-impenetrable home has recently shown signs of vulnerability, most notably during a 3-1 loss to Stallion Laguna in one of their recent encounters.

Still, the atmosphere in the Gentle Giants’ camp remains upbeat.

“All the players and coaching staff are excited to face Davao, especially now that we’re within reach of the semifinals,” said Cebu FC winger Jeremiah Borlongan during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“The mood is high, training has been sharp, and we just have to go out and play without fear in front of the Cebuano fans. I believe we can take all three points.”

Reflecting on the season, Borlongan has acknowledged the ups and downs but has remained confident in the team’s resilience.

“It has been a very challenging campaign. Every match was tough, but we’ve continued to fight, and now we’re here with a chance to advance. We’re not taking anything for granted,” he said.

On the opposite bench, Davao Aguilas head coach Aber John Ruzgal expressed admiration for Cebu’s passionate fan base but remained focused on the task at hand.

“It’s always exciting to play in Cebu. The energy of the crowd gives the home team an extra boost, and that makes it difficult for visiting sides,” said Ruzgal.

“But we’re ready for a tough match. We know what’s at stake, and we’re here to compete,” he said.

