Cesafi Esports League semifinals heat up this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The action in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 reaches fever pitch as the semifinals for both Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant take center stage this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

Kicking things off on Saturday, April 12, the MLBB semifinals will spotlight the reigning champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars, as they clash with the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in the upper bracket.

Meanwhile, in the lower bracket, last season’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, will face the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters in a high-stakes, do-or-die match.

The winner of the upper bracket will secure a direct ticket to the finals, while the loser will battle the victor from the lower bracket for one final shot at redemption.

The Valorant semifinals will take place the following day, Sunday, April 13, with the defending champions, the UCLM Webmasters, squaring off against the host squad, the CIT-U Wildcats, in the upper bracket showdown.

In the lower bracket, UC Main will go head-to-head with last year’s runners-up, the USC Vamos Warriors, in another crucial elimination match.

The Valorant playoffs will follow the same format as MLBB: the upper bracket winner advances straight to the finals, while the loser gets a second chance by facing the lower bracket winner in the final playoff stage.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP