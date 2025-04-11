Michelle Zamora shines as PRISAA’s “Most Outstanding Athlete” amidst doubt, grit, and sacrifice

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From the streets of Barangay Urgello to the national spotlight in Tuguegarao, 18-year-old Michelle Zamora has etched her name as one of the must-watch up-and-comers in track and field to emerge from Cebu.

At the 2025 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games, Zamora was crowned the “Most Outstanding Athlete” in the women’s track and field division—a testament to her perseverance and unwavering belief in her dreams.

Under the watchful eye of veteran coach Arvin Loberanis—who also won the “Most Outstanding Coach” award—Zamora became the latest pride of Central Visayas.

Her feat marks the second consecutive year that one of Loberanis’ protégés has claimed the prestigious award, following in the footsteps of 2024’s standout, Artjoy Torregosa.

And now, it’s Zamora’s time to blaze the track.

With quiet confidence, Zamora ruled the long-distance events, capturing three gold medals—in the 3,000-meter run, 1,500-meter run, and 5,000-meter run. Her performance places her alongside fellow Central Visayas powerhouse Mark Mahinay, who mirrored the triple-gold feat in the men’s division.

But behind Zamora’s golden campaign was a story of inner battles and rising above fear.

“I was really nervous before the races,” Zamora admitted.

“I was up against experienced athletes—some of them former gold medalists. I had a lot of doubts.”

Her uncertainty, however, didn’t stand a chance against the readiness she had been building over a year of training with Loberanis and the Team Blue Thunders Running Club in Cebu.

“For me, all the hard work was worth it. I prepared for this for so long, but I never expected to win three gold medals and be named Most Outstanding Athlete. There were so many strong competitors, especially those from Baguio,” said Zamora.

Zamora credits her coach and family as her biggest inspirations—the people who believed in her even when she doubted herself. Despite being relatively new to the national scene, she rose to the challenge with humility and heart.

“I’m still new to this, while most of them have so much experience. But I’m happy because I finally got what I worked so hard for,” she added.

A student-athlete taking up Education at the University of San Carlos, Zamora dreams of finishing her studies and following Torregosa’s path to becoming one of Cebu’s elite runners.

“My ultimate goal is to finish school and follow in Ate Artjoy’s footsteps. I’m so thankful to everyone who supported me, especially the Team Blue Thunders,” she revealed.

With the PRISAA Games behind her, Zamora now sets her sights on an even bigger stage—the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) National Championships later this year.

