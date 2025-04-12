Marjorie Barretto gidepensaan ang mga anak batok Dennis Padilla

Marjorie Barretto mibuak na sa iyang pagpakahilom mahitungod sa iyang gubot nga relasyon kang Dennis Padilla samtang midepensa sa ilang mga anak nga sila si Claudia, Julia, ug Leon, gikan sa mga pagpanaway sa higayon nga magpa interview si Padilla.

Sa usa ka interview ni entertainment insider Ogie Diaz niadtong Biyernes, klaro nga anaa sa fighting mood ang actress-politician sa dihang iyang gipasanginlan si Dennis nga buot niining ipagawas nga iyang gipugos ang ilang mga anak nga mopalayo sa ilang amahan.

Iya usab nga giklaro nga si Dennis ug ang ilang tulo ka anak pila ka tuig na nga nagkalagyoay ang buot.

“I think what he really wants to do is to accuse me [of orchestrating] para magmukha siyang tanga… lumaki na ang kwento, masyado nang makalat pero gusto niyang tumbukin is si Marjorie ang may pakay nitong lahat. Let’s just put it this way, Dennis and my other children have been estranged for many, many years,” matod pa ni Marjories.

“Bakit sila estranged? Because for the past 10 years, wala nang ginawa si Dennis kundi magpainterview nang magpainterview,” she continued.

(I think what he really wants to do is to accuse me of orchestrating to make it seem like he was stupid. The story dragged on, and it became too messy. But what he wanted to do was to accuse me of being the mastermind behind this. Let’s just put it this way — Dennis and my other children have been estranged for many, many years. Why are they estranged? Because for the past 10 years, Dennis did nothing but take on many interviews.)

Tungod sa mga interviews kang Dennis, nagkanayon si Marjorie Barretto nga ang ilang mga anak nabutang sa dakong kauwawan ug negative remarks.

“Iiyak siya, magpapaawa siya (He will cry and fish for sympathy) and make it really seem that he misses the children.”

“I really think he does miss the children,” ingon ni Marjories. “But the point is, napapahiya ang mga bata. Nasasaktan sila na napapagusapan sila sa publiko and he might make it seem na hindi niya sinisiraan, but nababash ang mga anak ko tuwing naiinterview siya (But the point is, the children are humiliated. They’re hurt whenever the public talks about them. He might make it seem that he’s not ruining their reputation, but my children are bashed whenever he is interviewed).”

Mibutyag usab si Marjories nga daoton siya ni Dennis sa ilang mga anak apil na niini ang pag-ingon nga gi brainwash niya ang mga bata. Ang ex-couple nagpakasal niadtong 1995 ug na finalized ang ilang annulment niadtong 2009.

“For 18 years na magkahiwalay kami, pinapalabas niya na ako ang magpeprevent [na magkita sila] ng mga anak ko, binebrainwash ko ang mga anak ko [to go against] Dennis. Hindi totoo ‘yan,” matod pa’ng Marjorie..

“Tuwing hinihiram niya ang mga anak ko… ako ang sinisiraan niya sa mga anak ko. Dennis, huwag mo ‘tong idedeny ever kasi ang lagi mong sinasabi tuwing sinusundo ang mga anak ko, ‘Paglaki niyo, I will tell you what your mom did to me. Paglaki niyo, all the time.’ and my children are protective of me.”

(For 18 years, we’ve been separated, and he made it seem like I was preventing my kids from meeting him. Or I would brainwash my kids to go against Dennis. That is not true. Whenever he would borrow my kids, he would make slanderous remarks against me to my kids. Dennis, don’t deny this. Ever. Whenever I pick them up, you would always tell them: “When you grow up, I will tell you what your mom did to me. When you grow up.” All the time. And my children are protective of me.)

Nagkanayon usab ang aktres nga Dennis “never fought for joint custody” and “never borrowed them for sleepovers,” nga mao kunoy nakapalibog kaniya sa intensyon sa iyang ex.

“Gusto mo ako ang magpaaral, ako ang financially present for 18 years. Pero gusto mo na siraan ako sa mga anak natin… I have been honest to my children. I never lie to my children. Ang sinasabi ng mga tao, ipinagdadamot ko ang mga anak ko sa kanya, but a good five, six, seven years of [our separation], he would see the kids freely.”

(You want me to send them to school. I was financially present for 18 years. But you want to tarnish my reputation to our kids. I have been honest with my children. I never lie to my children. People claimed that I prevented my children from seeing him. But a good five, six, or seven years of our separation, he would see the kids freely.)

‘Explosive temper,’ alleged abuse

Mitug-an usab si Marjories kabahin sa giingong “explosive temper,” ni Dennis ug nga ang actor-comedian was “physically abusive” ngadto kaniya apan nagpakahilom lang siya sulod sa 18 ka tuig.

“Dennis [forgot] that they grew up in a household na parati kami nagaaway. They know kung ano ang sistema ng aming pamumuhay as a married couple… he was physically abusive to me,” she said. “He has a very bad temper… konting bagay na [may] away, manununtok na ‘yan. Mananampal na ‘yan. My kids saw that.”

(Dennis forgot that they grew up in a household where they always fought. They knew our way of living as a married couple. He was physically abusive to me. He has a very bad temper. Despite fighting over small things, he would punch me. He would slap me. My kids saw that.)

Dugang pa ni Marjorie nga dihay higayon nga Dennis “hit [her] so hard in her ear” nga nakaguba sa iyang eardrum, pipila palang ka adlaw nga natawo si Julia.

“The biggest physical abuse that he did to me was when Julia was a few days old… galit siya sa’kin, parang I complained about something. Naglalakad ako papasok sa kwarto from the back, he hit me so hard in my ear, lumipad talaga ako. Nawala ang eardrum ko. Up to this day, I suffered from that. Wala akong eardrum… Na-surgery ‘yun.”

(The biggest physical abuse that he did to me was when Julia was a few days old. He was mad at me because I complained about something. I was going inside our room when, from the back, he hit me so hard in my ear. I went flying. My eardrum was gone. Up to this day, I have suffered from that. I don’t have an eardrum. I underwent surgery because of it.)

Many interviews

Atol usab sa maong interview, nagkanayon ang actress-politician nga nagsugod ug hisgot si Dennis sa mga problema sa ilang pamilya sa dihang nagsugod na si Julia sa iyang acting career. Kini kuno miresulta sa pagkawagtang sa mga endorsement deals ni Julia. Iya usab nga gitug-an nga ang actor-comedian modemand na kuno nga makahibaw sa schedule ug mga proyekto ni Julia.

“Alam mo na kung anong ibig sabihin. Ayoko nang sabihin sa TV… parang ohmigosh, hindi ako parte nito na sumisikat ang bata. Then beginning of that na naga-artista na si Julia, that’s when he started to give and grant interviews,” she said. “Julia would lose endorsements sa paninira niya. Hindi natin alam kanino ka ba talaga galit? Diba sa’kin? Bakit ang mga anak ko ang ginaganyan mo? But I kept quiet all these years.”

(You know what I’m trying to say. I don’t want to say it on TV. It’s like ohmigosh, I’m not part of my child’s journey as she got famous. When Julia became an actress, that’s when he started to give and grant interviews. Julia would lose endorsements due to his claims. We don’t know whom you are truly angry at. Aren’t you mad at me? Why are you doing this to my children? But I kept quiet all these years.)

Ang actress-politician, nagkanayon nga ang ilang mga anak “secure” na sa iyang gugma ug pagmahal ug nga si Dennis ang ilang “trigger,” although she stopped herself because it is “not [her] story to tell.”

“Kung kakausapin nila ang tatay nila at sisigawan at mumurahin ako sa telepono, nanginginig ang mga bata. My kids’ trigger is their father. His voice alone, nanginginig sila. It’s not my story to tell… gusto ni Dennis ay hindi relasyon sa mga anak, ang gusto niya atensyon,” she said.

(Whenever they would talk to their father, and he would shout and curse me over the phone, my kids would shake. My kids’ trigger is their father. They would already shake upon hearing his voice. It’s not my story to tell. Dennis doesn’t want to have a relationship with our kids. He wants attention.)

