Pulse Asia survey: Bato rises; Aquino, Marcoleta in ‘Magic 12’

GO ON TOP; IMEE DROPS TO 13TH PLACE

There have been some significant movements in Pulse Asia’s latest preelection survey with only a month to go before the May 12 polls.

The “Ulat ng Bayan” preelection survey was conducted from March 23 to March 29, with the results released on Friday.

Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is one of the biggest gainers, climbing to the second to third place with a voter-preference rating of 48.7 percent.

He moved up from the seventh to 14th place where he landed in the previous Pulse survey conducted in January.

Dela Rosa’s ally, reelectionist Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, leads the so-called “Magic 12” first place with 61.9 percent.

Imee’s drop

At the fourth place is former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III with 44.2 percent, followed by Sen. Pia Cayetano at the fifth to 10th place with 37.5 percent.22.8K

Sharing the fifth to 11th places are Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. with 36.9 percent, and former Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson with 36 percent voter preference.

Television personalities Willie Revillame and Ben Tulfo, and Makati Mayor Abby Binay shared the fifth to 12th ranks, with 35.7 percent, 35.4 percent and 35.3 percent of potential votes, respectively.

Sen. Lito Lapid ranked sixth to 13th with 33.3 percent of potential votes, followed by former Sen. Manny Pacquiao who was at eighth to 16th ranks with 32 percent.

Actor Phillip Salvador also saw his chances improving, moving up to the 11th to 17th place with 30.9 percent. He was in the 19th to 21st place with 18.4 percent in the previous survey.

Completing the Magic 12 and sharing the 12th to 18th place are Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar (29 percent), former Sen. Bam Aquino (28.6 percent), and Sagip Rep. Rodante Marcoleta (28.3 percent).

Aquino and Marcoleta climbed in the rankings from the 15th to 18th places and 22nd to 24th places, respectively, in the previous survey.

Sen. Imee Marcos dropped to the 13th to 18th places with 27.6 percent; she was in the fourth to 12th place with 43.3 percent in the previous survey.

Party list awareness

With only a month before the elections, only 38 percent of registered voters were able to pick a full slate of 12 preferred senatorial candidates.

The poll also showed that virtually all Filipinos (99 percent) reported an awareness of the party list system. Out of the 155 party list groups running for House seats, 45 would secure at least one seat if the elections were held during the survey period.

Five party list groups would win the maximum number of seats: Tingog (with a preference of 6.11 percent), ACT-CIS (5.57 percent), Duterte Youth (4.74 percent), Pwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat (4.64 percent), and Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino, or 4Ps (4.59 percent).

These party list groups are assured of one seat, with varying percentages for the number of additional two seats.

Other groups that can win at least one seat each are Senior Citizens (3.55 percent), Ako Bicol (3.23 percent), Uswag Ilonggo (3.20 percent), Alona (2.97 percent), 1-Rider Party-List (2.71 percent), Malasakit@Bayanihan (2.31 percent), Cibac (2.18 percent) and Agap (2.11 percent).

The survey used face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adult Filipinos nationwide. It had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2 percent for national percentages, plus-or-minus 5.7 percent for Metro Manila, plus-or-minus 3 percent for Luzon outside Metro Manila, plus-or-minus 4.6 percent for the Visayas and plus-or-minus 4.1 percent for Mindanao. —Inquirer Research

