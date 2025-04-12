DOE: Big-time fuel price rollback possible during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines — Big-time rollback for price of fuel products is expected during Holy Week, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

According to DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director Rodela Romero, this projection is based on the four-day monitoring in the Mean of Platts Singapore.

“Base sa apat na araw na monitoring, sure na may big-time rollback for next week,” Romero said in an interview with Radyo 630 on Friday.

(Based on the four-day monitoring on Mean of Platts Singapore, we will experience a rollback on all prices of fuel products.)

She said that the estimated price cuts are following:

For gasoline: P3.30 to 3.75

For diesel: P2.90 to 3.40

For kerosene: P3.40 to 3.50

Romero said that the price rollback is brought by the escalating trade tension between the United States and China.

She noted as factor the expected cut of the official selling price of Saudi Arabia for crude bound for Southeast Asia.

She also pointed to the increase of barrel production of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from 135,000 barrels per day to 411,000 barrels per day as among the reasons.

Fuel retailers implemented a rollback for gasoline and kerosene last April 8.

