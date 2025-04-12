Donnie Nietes flexes old winning form in comeback fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Donnie “Ahas” Nietes showed his old winning form that made him a four-division world champion.

On Thursday night, April 10, in his return to the ring in an almost three-year hiatus, Nietes logged a dominant victory by defeating the younger Miller Alapormina in their non-title bout held at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

The win improved the 42-year-old Nietes’ record to 44 victories, including 23 knockouts, with just two losses and six draws. Meanwhile, the younger Alapormina dropped to a 6-5-2 record with four knockouts.

All three judges — Elmo Colomia, Antonio Comia, and Jojo Llanera — scored the six-round fight identically at 59-55 in favor of Nietes.

WORLD CHAMPION

Nietes openly admitted that his desire to become a world champion again still lingers in his mind despite his age.

“It’s okay. I can still be given a world title shot,” said Nietes in an online interview with Sports Ta Bai.

However, he understands that such an opportunity won’t come easily, acknowledging that he still has a path to work through.

One step forward is his scheduled eight-round non-title fight against a foreign opponent, possibly to be held in Japan later this May.

They also plan to stage a fight in Cebu this October. Nietes revealed that he is currently managed by a Japanese promoter.

Before his match against Alapormina, Nietes fought in July 2022 in a rematch against Kazuto Ioka for the WBO World Super Flyweight title, where he lost via unanimous decision.

That fight was held at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Japan.

Historically, Nietes is the third Asian boxer to win world titles in at least four weight divisions, following the footsteps of Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr.

