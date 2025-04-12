Negotiations underway for Araneta-Simsri IBF world title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long-awaited world title shot for Cebuano knockout artist Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta could become a reality soon.

Omega Sports Promotions has confirmed that they recently started the negotiations with a Japanese promoter to arrange a world championship bout for Araneta, who is now the No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight division.

To bridge the gap, Omega Promotions is working with a Japanese promotional group that could help present a more favorable deal for both sides. While the venue remains undecided, the fight is expected to feature two of the most dangerous punchers in the division.

According to Omega Sports Promotions executive Andrew Singco, talks are progressing with Japanese counterpart for the vacant IBF light flyweight crown, recently relinquished by Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji Yabuki.

Yabuki, who won the title by stopping Angel Ayala, opted to move up to the flyweight division just two weeks after the victory, leaving Araneta and No. 2 Thanongsak Simsri having a shot for the title.

“We started negotiations for Cristian and Simsri. We will update on the development, but we have different offers from three different promoters who want to stage the fight,” said Singco.

ARANETA VS. SIMSRI

The 28-year-old Araneta (25-2, 20 KOs) is riding a wave of momentum. After nearly a year sidelined due to a hand injury that he suffered in his January 2024 knockout win over Arvin Magramo, he returned in emphatic fashion last December, stopping Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in the first round at home in Cebu.

On the other side of the ring could be Simsri (38-1, 34 KOs), the reigning OPBF light flyweight champion and one of the division’s most feared punchers. The Thai slugger has already proven his mettle against Filipino fighters, stopping Cebu’s John Paul Gabunilas in five rounds and outpointing Miel Fajardo in Japan.

If the deal is finalized, Araneta would join the ranks of Filipino world title challengers aiming to bring glory back to Cebu and the Philippines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP