Priest: Palm fronds are not ‘lucky charms, weapons vs evil forces’

MANILA – A Catholic priest on Saturday said blessed palm fronds are not mere ornaments but a reminder to the faithful of the importance of accepting Jesus Christ into their lives.

“Blest palm fronds are not to be stored in the house to serve as lucky charms or weapons against evil forces,” Fr. Jerome Secillano, spokesperson of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila, said in an interview.

“Rather, they are reminders of our willingness and openness to let Jesus in our hearts and homes. But unlike the Jews who welcomed him, we are to remain faithful to Jesus till the end.”

Roman Catholics around the world will commemorate Palm Sunday on April 13, the start of the Holy Week.

“Palm Sunday is also called Passion Sunday. The gospel proclamation is the story of Jesus’ passion,” Secillano said.

“The blessing of palms is done to highlight Jesus’ entry to the city of Jerusalem where people welcomed him with palm fronds in a great moment of jubilation,” the priest added.

The Holy Week is the most sacred week in the Christian liturgical year where Catholics pray and reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

It culminates on Easter Sunday, when the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is remembered.

