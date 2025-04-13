A must-try Sunday lunch in Cebu: Enye by Chele Gonzalez at Crimson Resort Mactan

Sundays are meant to be slow—reserved for the finer things in life, like the warmth of a cup of coffee in the morning or the indulgence of a leisurely lunch at a favorite restaurant. It’s a day when time slows down, inviting us to savor the moments, the flavors, and the company we keep.

For bookings and reservations, contact Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan at +63 998 961 6119 or [email protected]. To stay updated on the latest deals and offerings, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/mactan.

Taking inspiration from this cherished Sunday ritual, Enye by Chele Gonzalez presents a new lunch set menu, carefully curated to elevate the dining experience at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan. The menu is a blend of modern and classic Spanish favorites, thoughtfully crafted by celebrated Chef Chele Gonzalez to tickle the palate in the best ways possible.

Beginning with an enticing selection of tapas. The Croqueta de Espinacas y Queso de Cabra, Cebu Lechon Taco, and Tartar Cangrejo y Salmon is a play of flavors and textures. The creamy croqueta, flavorful smoked salmon, and savory lechon tacos are unrivaled combinations that warm up the taste buds, preparing them for a delightful series of meals ahead. Complementing these small bites is homemade sourdough bread, paired with a truffle-infused compound butter.

The first course is interesting—Huevos Rotos, a beloved Spanish dish featuring “broken eggs” served over a bed of golden, crispy potatoes. At Enye, this dish is elevated with three variations: chorizo iberico, jamon iberico, and Spanish sausage.

Chef Chele shared a fun fact. While eggs are traditionally a breakfast staple in the Philippines, in Spain, they are commonly enjoyed at lunch or dinner. And really, who could resist the irresistible combination of runny eggs, crispy potatoes, and savory cured meats at any time of the day?

The second course presented a choice between two distinct paellas—Paella Valencia, a timeless classic cooked with chicken, rosemary, and green beans; and Paella Negra, a bold, seafood-infused dish made with squid ink, grilled octopus, and scallops. The use of arborio rice ensures to speak close to Spanish cuisine, as each grain absorbs the rich flavors, making every bite a sensation.

To cleanse the palate, Enye offers a classic Spanish sangria, with guests choosing between the bold, fruity depth of red wine or the crisp, refreshing notes of white. Either option pairs beautifully with the third course. For the main entrées, diners can savor the Solomillo de Ternera—a tender beef tenderloin—or choose between two flavorful alternatives: Pescado en Adobo, the catch of the day delicately prepared in rich adobo sauce, or Crispy Pork Belly, served atop a smooth cabbage purée and finished with a smoky paprika jus that highlights its savory richness.

No meal at Enye is complete without dessert. Everything resonates deeply through the selection of sweet treats to end every feast. The Coconut Textures is a unique yet delectable concoction, a tropical medley of panna cotta, meringue, and ice cream. The ever-popular Churros is delightful to the mouth. Its crisp exterior contrasts with the pillowy interior when dipped in high-grade chocolate sauce with a subtle hint of togarashi pepper.

Crimson Resort Mactan never misses when it comes to their dining selections. It is always a hit, elevated, and reasonably priced. For only Php 2,500 net per person, you can treat yourself to an indulgent lunch every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m at Enye.

Besides the new Lunch Set Menu, Enye by Chele Gonzalez at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan offers Chele Specials for dinner for only Php 3,800 net per person every Tuesday to Sunday.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan also welcomes intimate celebrations to its doors, offering an ideal venue for gatherings of 30 to 100 guests with a minimum spend. A specially curated set menu ensures a memorable dining experience fitting for the occasion.

Additionally, for those looking to elevate their meal, Enye serves cochinillo—a succulent, roasted suckling pig—available for lunch, dinner, or special events. Advance orders must be placed at least two days before the dining date to guarantee availability.

