Holy Week 2025 travel tips: PCG-7 heightens security at seaports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Holy Week 2025 approaches, authorities in Central Visayas are intensifying Holy Week travel safety efforts to prepare for the surge of passengers expected at regional sea ports.

As observed in previous years, thousands of locals take advantage of the holiday to head home to their respective provinces and enjoy a short vacation with their loved ones.

In response to this, law enforcers in the region have prepared their own security measures and reminded the public of the safety guidelines they must follow to avoid inconvenient and potentially dangerous situations.

Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) will be on heightened alert starting Sunday, April 13.

Ensign Abel Lomboy, the PCG-7 Information Officer, disclosed that the high alert will remain until April 20 to ensure that all resources are aligned with their security plan when the seaports get busier during the holiday.

Members of their quick response team are on standby at all times in case of any maritime emergencies.

LTFRB-7 issues special permits to buses for Holy Week travel

Lomboy also revealed that they will be installing “Malasakit Help Desks” at terminal entrances to allow the public to easily approach law enforcers with their concerns.

Moreover, PCG-7 will be conducting pre-departure inspections on all passenger vessels with the help of K-9.

Authorities will be assessing the condition of the vessels, the number of passengers onboard, the presence of lifejackets, and whether the vessels’ certificates are up to date.

Holy Week travel safety do’s and don’ts

For individuals who will be traveling by sea this Holy Week, PCG-7 has released safety tips as part of their “Oplan Byaheng Ayos.”

Passengers are advised to abide by the following Do’s and Don’ts to ensure a safe, orderly, and comfortable travel experience during the Holy Week season:

Do’s:

Do check local weather advisories and sea conditions before heading to the port. Do arrive at the terminal early to avoid congestion and allow ample time for safety inspections. Do cooperate with terminal and PCG-7 personnel with the inspections and boarding procedure Do always wear your life jacket properly when required onboard the vessel. Do make sure to secure your belongings and keep valuable items close to prevent loss or falling victim to thieves. Do abide by the vessel’s capacity limit and report any overloading to authorities. Do listen attentively to safety briefings and pay attention to safety videos onboard. Do report any suspicious individuals, unattended items, and safety violations. Do always supervise children while at the terminal or onboard the vessel. Do ensure that the tickets are valid and travel with identification documents.

Don’ts:

Don’t insist on getting onboard overloaded or unsafe vessels. Don’t carry illegal and hazardous items such as firearms and flammable liquids when traveling. Don’t patronize unauthorized individuals selling tickets. Don’t cross to restricted areas at the port and don’t board the vessel without being permitted to. Don’t ignore port personnel’s safety announcements. Don’t block aisles, passageways, and emergency exits on the vessel. Don’t partake in any horseplay or reckless actions when traveling. Don’t try to get onboard while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Don’t loiter or sleep at areas only accessible for authorized personnel. Don’t panic instantly in case of emergencies – stay calm in following the instructions of the crew members.

