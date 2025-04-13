Celebrate the season: Easter joy & summer bliss at Crimson Resort Mactan

Summer is calling—and there’s no better place to answer than at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, where sun-soaked days and five-star experiences await.

Learn more or book your stay at: www.crimsonhotel.com/mactan

This tropical beachfront haven sets the perfect stage for a season of unforgettable getaways. From family-friendly Easter celebrations to gourmet dining and indulgent relaxation, Crimson Resort Mactan offers everything you need to jumpstart summer with joy, luxury, and island charm.

Island vibe Easter celebration

This Easter Sunday, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan invites everyone to celebrate the season in a luxurious beachfront escape filled with joy, creativity, and indulgence. Perfect for families, friends, and solo travelers alike, the 5-star resort transforms into a vibrant haven of exciting activities and delightful culinary experiences.

The day begins poolside with the Kids’ Foam Party at Crimzone Pool. Little ones can splash, dance, and delight in a bubbly paradise. The fun continues with a vibrant Easter Basket Decorating session, where children get hands-on with colors, ribbons, and treats, turning simple baskets into personalized works of art. And, of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without an Easter Egg Hunt! Kids can explore the resort’s sprawling tropical grounds. Each egg they discover reveals delightful surprises and prizes.

Guests can look forward to the captivating Dreamcatchers Live Performance—a magical showcase of music, movement, and imagination. Known for their vibrant, interactive shows, the Dreamcatchers are a talented local performance group celebrated for weaving together Filipino folklore, whimsical storytelling, and contemporary art into unforgettable stage experiences.

To add to the festive spirit, bonus prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed participants, so kids (and kids at heart) are encouraged to don their most creative Easter outfits. With laughter, wonder, and heartfelt moments throughout the day, it’s an experience designed to create lifelong memories for the whole family.

Families can extend the fun with exclusive access to Crimzone facilities, soaking up the sun and ocean air until dusk. Crimson’s Saffron Café offers a special Easter Lunch Buffet featuring a sumptuous spread of international cuisine, local favorites, and Easter-themed desserts to complete the celebration. Guests who avail of the Easter package also enjoy a 20% discount on this festive feast.

Hello Summer! at Crimson Resort Mactan

Chroma Hospitality recently launched its highly anticipated “Hello Summer!” campaign which features unbeatable deals and curated packages across all its properties.

From March 31 to May 31, 2025, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, in partnership with Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, offers curated packages that blend wellness, thrilling activities, and experiences to make your summer in Cebu unforgettable

As part of the “Hello Summer” campaign, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan offers an enticing 3-day, 2-night stay for up to two adults, packed with exclusive perks.

Enjoy serene beachside sunsets, vibrant starlit evenings, and saltwater scents mixed with local flavors. Whether you’re new to Mactan or returning to relive fond summer memories, Crimson Resort provides the perfect backdrop for moments that linger long after the season ends.

Sunday lunch at Enye by Chele Gonzalez

The Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan experience is incomplete without a taste of its curated culinary selections.

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s signature Spanish restaurant, Enye by Chele Gonzalez highlights the richness of Spanish culinary traditions—from tapas and paellas to slow-cooked meats and seafood favorites—elevated with Chef Chele’s creative techniques and premium local ingredients.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez now offers a Lunch Set Menu every Sunday, available for Php 2,500 net per person. This curated selection of modern and classic Spanish dishes celebrates vibrant flavors and culinary artistry. Each course is thoughtfully plated, delivering not just taste but a visual feast that enhances the dining experience.

For dinner, the indulgence continues with Chele Specials, priced at Php 3,800 net per person from Tuesday to Sunday, or explore your favorites from their à la carte menu.

The OMAKASE experience at AKA

Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan offers a unique dining experience for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts. At its newest dining outlet, AKA led by Japanese Executive Chef Masahiro Kinoshita, guests are treated to an authentic omakase journey, rooted in tradition and inspired by the changing seasons.

Omakase unveils a culinary adventure like no other—a chef-curated experience where every course is meticulously crafted to tell a story through seasonal ingredients, refined techniques, and centuries-old culinary artistry.

Indulge in an eight-course masterpiece, expertly prepared using the freshest seasonal ingredients, served in an intimate setting designed for just six to eight guests. Advance reservations—required 48 hours ahead—ensure a private, immersive, and unforgettable culinary escape.

Discover more at Crimson Resort Mactan

Whether you’re chasing the joy of Easter, the indulgence of world-class dining, or the serenity of a summer escape, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan invites you to experience the best of the season in one unforgettable destination. Explore curated holiday packages, enjoy vibrant culinary journeys, and make meaningful memories with the people who matter most. Celebrate Easter, embrace summer, and let the island spirit lead the way—only at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan.

