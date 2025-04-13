3.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Masbate on Sunday morning, April 13, 2025, marking the second seismic event to hit the island province this weekend.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the earthquake on Sunday was logged at 9:11 a.m. and was located near Palanas town.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

It was felt at Intensity 2 in Cataingan town and Intensity 1 in Legazpi City, Albay.

No damage and aftershocks were expected.

Areas struck by an earthquake with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 5.4 are classified as “light,” with only minor damage anticipated to infrastructures.

On Saturday, a 1.5 magnitude earthquake was also logged in Esperanza town in Masbate. It was followed by a magnitude 3.4 earthquake on Tinaga Island in Vinzons, Camarines Norte at 11:26 a.m.

