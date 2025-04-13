Oslob Church Officially Affiliated with Rome’s Historic Basilica

The Immaculate Conception Parish of Oslob, Cebu, is proud to announce that it has been officially recognized as an affiliate church of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome. This esteemed designation establishes a special bond of affinity between the parish and the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

The Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, one of the four major basilicas in Rome, has a rich history dating back to the 5th century. Founded by Pope Liberius in 352 AD, it is believed to be the first church in Rome dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

It is renowned for being the church that Pope Francis visits before and after a trip abroad and prays before the icon, Salus Populi Romani (Health of the Roman People) and other relics including a fragment of the manger of the Nativity.

The spiritual affinity between the Oslob Parish and the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major is rooted in the shared devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. As an affiliate church, the parishioners and pilgrims will participate in the spiritual life of the basilica, including its liturgical celebrations and devotional practices.

The petition for affiliation, first in Cebu, was submitted by Fr. Jonald M. Concha, Parish Priest, and endorsed by Cebu Archbishop José Palma was personally handed to the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila by Christian Bonpua and has been successfully granted by the Archpriest of the Major Basilica.

This achievement is a testament to the unwavering love to the Blessed Mother and dedication of the parish community. The affiliation, which took effect on March 4, 2025, is expected to strengthen the spiritual connections with the global Catholic community and deepen the devotion to the Mother of God.

The whole parish community look forward to fostering this new relationship and exploring opportunities for spiritual growth and collaboration.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this recognition,” said Fr. Jonald M. Concha, “This affiliation is a blessing for our parish and a reminder of our shared commitment to spreading the Gospel and serving our community.”

The Immaculate Conception Parish of Oslob, Cebu, invites the public to join in celebrating this milestone. Further details on upcoming events and celebrations will be announced in the coming days. (PR)

