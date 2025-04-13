Cesafi Esports League: UCLM, USC set grand finals clash in MLBB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters and the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors are the protagonists in the grand finals of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament after their convincing semifinals battles held on Saturday, April 12, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

UCLM pulled off the biggest stunner of the day by beating the defending champions, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars, in a dramatic 3-1 victory during the upper bracket semifinals of their best-of-five series.

Juden Baguio proved to be UCLM’s ace, dominating Games 1 and 4. He opened the series with an explosive performance, racking up nine kills and five assists in Game 1. He then sealed the victory in Game 4 with another outstanding outing — seven kills, six assists, and three deaths.

Support came from Skepper Bacarro, who orchestrated UCLM’s Game 2 win with a solid contribution of three kills and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Klevince Marikit helped UCLM avoid a potential sweep in Game 3 by delivering eight kills, 11 assists, and two deaths, putting up a gallant stand despite the lone loss in the series.

COME-FROM-BEHIND VICTORY

The Jaguars had a chance to redeem themselves in the lower bracket semifinals. However, their hopes were dashed by a surging USC squad that mounted a come-from-behind 3-1 victory to earn the second grand finals berth.

USJ-R took Game 1 behind Rholdan Nuel Yee’s effort of five kills, six assists, and just one death. However, USC responded with ferocity, sweeping the next three games with clinical teamwork and execution.

Shin Mavrick Formaran spearheaded USC’s rally by dominating Games 2 and 3 — tallying a combined 14 kills and 11 assists without a single death — showcasing flawless gameplay.

Then in Game 4, Jejomar Tormis stepped up to seal the deal with 13 assists and two kills, completing USC’s incredible turnaround.

Before their semifinals heroics, the Vamos Warriors made quick work of the UC Main Webmasters in the lower bracket quarterfinals, scoring a clean 3-0 sweep to keep their championship dreams alive.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP