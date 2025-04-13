Indian man elopes with would-be mother-in-law before wedding

UTTAR PRADESH, India — In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old man in India’s Uttar Pradesh state eloped with his 38-year-old would-be mother-in-law, 10 days before the wedding.

Ms Shivani, a resident of Manoharpur Kayastha village, was to be married to Mr Rahul, from the village of Riya Nagla, on April 16. He works as a supervisor at a private company in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

On April 6, Mr Rahul and Ms Shivani’s mother Anita went missing.

After the incident, the would-be bride went into shock and fell sick. The families of both Mr Rahul and Ms Anita searched for them after reporting the matter to the police.

Relationship

Family members claimed that the relationship started after Ms Anita gifted a mobile phone to her would-be son-in-law six months ago.

People said the prospective groom often visited his in-laws’ place and talked to his mother-in-law for hours, which no one found suspicious.

Ms Anita also ran off with her daughter’s jewelry and 350,000 rupees ($4,000) in cash, which were kept in the house for the wedding.

Circle Officer (Police) Iglas Mahesh Kumar said that since they are both adults, no first information report can be registered.

“However, the woman’s family has submitted a written complaint that she has taken jewelry and cash from the house,” he added. “Therefore, after registering a disappearance complaint, surveillance and police teams have been engaged in the investigation.

“Soon, the police will locate the woman.”

