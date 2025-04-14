Cebuano man finds joy, success in giving, growing his business

CEBU CITY, Philippines— He was on a mission.

A mission to provide for himself and for others. And by others, he meant those who couldn’t afford a decent meal in a day.

In 2023, CDN Digital met a college student who owns a small food cart in Minglanilla, Cebu.

Christian Geonzon, was managing his small food cart while studying. It may seem like an ordinary story, but what makes Christian’s story standout is what he was doing to the people in his community.

READ: Jollibee braces for ‘indirect’ Trump tariff impact

He went viral when he posted a photo on his Facebook page offering free food to those who could’t afford anything to eat.

He did that knowing full well that there are days when his food cart business can only earn so much, but he chose to give humanity a chance in his little way.

Earning praises online and from his community, Chrisitan knew this was something he wants to continue doing.

Fast forward to 2025, now, a college graduate and a licensed financial adviser, Christian is now an owner of a small food stall in Minglanilla, Cebu, just a few steps away from where his food cart business was.

READ: What is the Filipino Dream? Health security, owning a business top Pinoys’ dreams

An upgrade he never saw coming.

Christian reached out to CDN Digital and shared this amazing feat.

“ I just wanted to thank you again for featuring me before on Cebu Daily News. That truly meant a lot and helped share my story with more people.

I also wanted to let you know that I now have a physical store in Minglanilla — not just a food cart anymore! And I’m happy to say that my small act of kindness still continues. I still offer free food to those in need, just like before,” he said.

From selling pater and lumpia in a food cart, to owning a food stall, Christian’s perseverance and generosity landed him greater places.

In one of his videos posted online, he gave free meals to delivery riders in their area. And on normal days, he gives free meals to those homeless and vendors.

A small act of kindness that blessed this young professional with nothing but abundance, spreading love and inspiration in our community.

Christian’s story is not just about success, but it is about making a difference may it be big or small.