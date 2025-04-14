Man in Mandaue, Cebu charged for ‘fake news’, claims it’s political

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another individual has been accused of spreading fake news and misinformation in Cebu.

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) filed cases against a man from Mandaue City for reportedly sharing manipulated posts attacking Mandaue City Rep. Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon.

The accused, identified as Facebook user Redmon Colina, will be facing charges of computer-related forgery and cyberlibel.

Authorities lodged the cases against Colina, who resides in Brgy. Centro, Mandaue City, on April 10, 2025.

Based on investigations from the NBI-7, Colina had apparently circulated posts containing fake quotes attributed to Ouano-Dizon.

In particular, a quote that lambasted Mandaue City voters over a skywalk project, which reads:

“KUNG WALA MO NALIPAY SA 20 MILLION NGA SKYWALK AYAW MO UG AGI DIHA. PARA RA NA SA MGA MANDAUEHANON NGA KAHIBAW MO APPRECIATE SA AKONG PROJECT.”

The manipulated images also contained the seal of the House of Representatives and a portrait of Ouano-Dizon to make it look official, and had been shared on various political groups and fora on social media.

“Ouano-Dizon denied issuing such a statement, and did not consent to its posting of the statement which turned out to be malicious and libelous, as the purpose of which is to deceive the public and tarnish her reputation,” NBI-7 said.

During the investigation, the suspect and his lawyer appeared before the NBI and reportedly confessed on publishing the malicious post.

Political?

For his part, Colina begged off on providing comments.

“No comment as to the issues in the case, basta klaro ni nga (just that it is clear that this is) political,” he said.

However, he revealed that he was among the individuals who filed cases against Ouano-Dizon’s One Mandaue party for allegedly violating election rules.

“Actually, I am the complainant against One Mandaue for violation sa Comelec and election laws, regarding sa ilang oversized campaign materials nga ilang gitaod sa rally…klaro jud nga political,” Colina pointed out.

(Actually, I am the complainant against One Mandaue for violation of the Comelec and election laws, regarding their oversized campaign materials that they put up in the rally…it is really clear that this is political.)

Last month, it can be recalled that NBI-7 also arrested another individual from Oslob in southern Cebu accused of being a fake news peddler.

“The move to file the case is in line with the proactive stance of the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation for the investigation and prosecution of ‘fake news’ online,” NBI-7 said.

