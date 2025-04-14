Holy Week preparations: Mayor Garcia to check Cebu City ports, churches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has announced plans to inspect major city transportation hubs and religious sites as part of Holy Week preparations.

At a press conference on Monday, April 14, Garcia said he would ramp up efforts to ensure smooth operations and safety during the busy holiday.

He emphasized the importance of readiness in accommodating the influx of travelers and worshippers.

As part of his agenda, Garcia will visit ports under the Cebu Ports Authority and bus terminals on Wednesday, April 16.

These inspections aim to address potential concerns and ensure facilities operate efficiently.

“On Wednesday, I will be visiting ports, Cebu Ports Authority mo visit ko. And then I will be visiting also some terminals, bus terminals. Pero dili ala Tulfo ha,” Garcia said, humorously distancing his approach from the investigative style of Senator Raffy Tulfo.

(On Wednesday, I will be visiting ports, Cebu Ports Authority, I will visit them. And then I will be visiting also some terminals, bus terminals. But not like Tulfa.)

When asked about Tulfo’s recent surprise bus inspections, Garcia opted not to comment, explaining that the issue had already been widely discussed.

“Dili na lang ko mocomment ana. I don’t wanna comment on that particular issue, kay murag a lot of people have given a lot of comment, so dili na lang ko mocomment anang dapita, pero I will also do my own inspection for Holy Week kay that is within the jurisdiction of the city,” he said.

(I will not comment on that. I don’t wanna comment on that particular issue because it seems that a lot of people have commented on that, but I will also do my own inspection for Holy Week because that is within the jurisdiction of the city.)

In addition to transportation hubs, Garcia plans to inspect churches, particularly those hosting stations of the cross.

He aims to ensure these religious sites are adequately prepared for the increase of worshippers during Holy Week.

“I will also be looking at some churches labi na katong mga churches nga naay station of the cross, kay naa may ubang station of the cross. Okay ra if within the church, naa may ubang station of the cross pwerte mang lagyoa, so I want to take a look at that,” he said.

(I will also be looking at some churches especially those churches that have stations of the cross, because there are those with stations of the cross. It will be okay if it is within the church, but there are other stations of the cross that are really very far, so I want to take a look at that.)

“Hinuon ang atoang mga church sa administrators naa naman silay template ani because every year they do it, so akoa lang is monitoring lang gud ko,” he said.

(However, our church, their administrators they do have a template for this because every year they do it, so what I will do is just only monitoring.)

Mayor Garcia’s inspections help ensure a safe and orderly observance of Holy Week for Cebu City residents and visitors.

