Seoul bans pigeon feeding, warns of P40,000 fine from July

SEOUL – Those caught feeding pigeons in major public areas such as Gwanghwamun Square, parks along the Hangang River and Seoul Forest will face a fine of up to one million won (P39,946.00) from July, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said on April 9.

The new measure enforces a ban on feeding animals legally designated as “harmful wild animals” at 38 spots across the city.

Namsan Park, World Cup Park and Dream Forest are among the major tourist spots included in this new measure.

A fine of 200,000 won will be imposed for the first offense, going up to 500,000 won and a million won for second- and third-time offenders.

Seoul said the new move is a response to public complaints about the proliferation of pigeons, which has caused concerns from hygiene to building erosion.

Pigeon feeding ban

The feeding ban follows a January revision of the Wildlife Protection and Management Act that gives regional governments the mandate to take such action.

“Harmful wild animals” refer to species designated by the Ministry of Environment as inflicting harm on human life or assets.

Pigeons, commonly found in metropolitan areas, along with the oriental turtle dove, are classified as a harmful species due to their excessive population in certain regions.

However, this designation does not permit unrestricted hunting or killing. Those wishing to hunt these animals must obtain government authorization for specific periods and areas.

