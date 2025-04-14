Kaya FC-Iloilo earns PFL title with 2-0 win over Stallions Laguna

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Kaya FC-Iloilo reaffirmed its dominance in domestic football after securing the Philippines Football League (PFL) title with a 2-0 victory over Stallion Laguna FC on Sunday, April 13, at the Biñan Football Stadium.

The triumph marked Kaya’s third PFL championship, capping off a stellar season with a crucial three points that ensured their top position on the league table and a direct path to the AFC Champions League. Kaya also booked the No. 1 seed heading into the Final Four of the PFL, a phase that will determine the clubs advancing to represent the Philippines in the Shopee Cup–ASEAN Club Championship.

Heading into the final matchday, the title race remained wide open, with Kaya narrowly ahead of a resurgent Manila Digger FC.

Despite Manila’s emphatic win over Loyola Meralco FC, Kaya held their ground and delivered an excellent performance to close out the season as champions.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute, as Janjan Melliza capitalized on a moment of indecision from Stallion Laguna’s defense. Pocholo Bugas delivered a precision lob from the right flank, allowing Melliza to get a flick on goal. Though initially caught by the goalkeeper, the ball slipped through his gloves and crossed the line to put Kaya upfront.

DECIDING GOAL

The deciding goal arrived in the 77th minute, when Japanese winger Shuto Komaki sliced through a tight Laguna backline from the right wing.

With composure and precision, Komaki unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from mid-range that soared beyond the keeper’s reach and nestled into the top corner.

While the league title is now secure, Kaya FC’s campaign continues as they prepare for the Final Four showdown against Cebu FC Gentle Giants.

The semifinal phase will determine the nation’s two representatives for the Shopee Cup–ASEAN Club Championship.

In the other semifinal fixture, Manila Digger FC will face One Taguig FC.

