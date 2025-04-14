Court grants Writ of Mandamus in favor of Pilar Barangay Captain

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 90 in Danao City granted the petition for mandamus filed by Esperanza, Pilar Barangay Captain Mario Pagalan against the National Liga ng mga Barangay and Pilar Vice Mayor Chiziline Maratas.

The complaint arose after the Sangguniang Bayan refused to recognize Pagalan as the elected Liga ng mga Barangay President of the Pilar Chapter and as an ex-officio member of the municipal council.

Pagalan was elected LNB-Pilar Chapter President during the December 15, 2023 Liga Elections, where he was the sole candidate qualified to run for the position.

He immediately assumed office and began attending sessions of the Sangguniang Bayan. He even participated in the Liga ng mga Barangay Provincial Election in Cebu on January 12, 2024.

However, on February 9, 2024, the Sangguniang Bayan refused to acknowledge him, and he was no longer included in the roll call.

Additionally, his salary, benefits, and other entitlements were withheld beginning December 15, 2023.

This was despite the fact that no formal protest had been filed against him before the National Liga ng mga Barangay.

On May 22, 2024, the Liga declared a failure of elections, necessitating a special election. Pagalan filed a motion for reconsideration, questioning the order for being contrary to law.

Despite this, the petitioner remained deprived of his office.

As a result, Pagalan filed a petition before the RTC in June 2024, prompting the court to issue an ex-parte Temporary Restraining Order and direct the respondents to file their answers to the petition.

In her response, Maratas explained that they refused to recognize Pagalan due to his alleged non-compliance with DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2023-183, or the Guidance on the Conduct of the Liga ng mga Barangay Chapter Elections.

She further alleged that the petitioner failed to present proof that the National Liga had confirmed his election as the duly elected President of the Liga-Pilar Chapter. She also noted that there were pending complaints or protests filed by nine other barangay captains against Pagalan, among other issues.

In a decision issued on April 8, 2025, the RTC granted the writ of mandamus in favor of the petitioner, ordering the National Liga ng mga Barangay to declare and confirm Pagalan as the duly elected President of the Liga ng mga Barangay-Pilar Chapter and to allow him to assume office.

The court also directed Maratas to recognize Pagalan as the Liga President and ex-officio member of the municipal council and to allow him to perform the duties of his office.

Furthermore, the court ordered her to release his corresponding salary and other monetary benefits.

However, the court denied the petitioner’s claim for damages, attorney’s fees, and litigation expenses amounting to P200,000. FAI

