WPS inclusion on Google maps recognizes PH sovereignty, says senator

MANILA, Philippines – Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino on Monday hailed the growing global recognition of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) following its latest inclusion on Google Maps.

Tolentino called it a “victory for all Filipinos” and a testament to the country’s firm stance in asserting its sovereign rights under international law.

“This is a legacy for Generation Z, Alpha, and even Beta,” Tolentino said, emphasizing that the move by Google reflects how the Philippines’ claim over its exclusive economic zone is gaining traction among reputable international institutions.

Tolentino, principal author of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act 12064), underscored that the WPS and the Talampas ng Pilipinas (formerly Benham Rise) were clearly defined under the legislation.

He noted that the recent update on Google Maps reinforces the legitimacy of the country’s maritime claims.

“The world is taking notice because of our unity and collective efforts as a people,” Tolentino said.

The ongoing support from global allies such as the United States and the European Union strengthens the Philippines’ position, even amid continued aggression from China in the region, he added.

He credited Filipinos, particularly the youth and online communities, for amplifying national interests on digital platforms.

“This recognition is not just about maps. It’s about the assertion of our identity and the protection of our patrimony,” he said.

Tolentino expressed hope that the Talampas ng Pilipinas would soon be reflected on Google Maps as well.

The region remains labeled as Benham Rise on the platform, though the International Seabed Authority officially received the revised map on March 27.

“This may change soon,” Tolentino said, reiterating his vision that the natural energy resources from the WPS and Talampas ng Pilipinas would one day fuel national development.

“I hope to see, in my lifetime, these resources being harnessed by Filipinos for Filipinos — as a pathway to industrialization and prosperity,” he added. (PNA)

