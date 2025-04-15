Cebu City shooting: Woman riding a motor taxi killed in broad daylight.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to pursue the ‘robber’ tagged in the killing a young woman in one of the busiest business districts here on Monday, April 14.

Police in Mabolo in Cebu City suspected robbery as the motive behind the fatal shooting of a female motorcycle-taxi passenger in Cebu Business Park in Brgy. Luz around 10 a.m.

The victim, identified as a certain Princess, was shot on her head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but physicians declared her dead on arrival.

Initial investigations also showed that victim’s valuables were not stolen.

Witnesses claimed that the crime happened shortly after Princess, who stayed in a boarding house in Brgy. Luz, hailed a habal-habal, the local name for motorcycle taxi.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to do backtracking of nearby surveillance cameras to determine the identity of the suspects.

