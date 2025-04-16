Planning a Visita Iglesia route in Cebu City? Read on!

Visita Iglesia is a Holy Week tradition where Catholics visit seven churches to pray and reflect.

In Cebu City, there’s no shortage of historic and beautiful churches that offer both spiritual depth and architectural charm.

If you’re preparing a route for your Visita Iglesia in Cebu City this year, you might want to check out these seven churches:

Asilo de la Milagrosa Parish

To get to the Asilo de la Milagrosa Parish, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, click this link.

San Isidro Labrador Parish

To get to the San Isidro Labrador Parish, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino, click this link.

Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque

To get to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Arnold Janssen

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Arnold Janssen, click this link.

