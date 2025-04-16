menu
FAITH Life!

Planning a Visita Iglesia route in Cebu City? Read on!

Visita Iglesia is a Holy Week tradition where Catholics visit seven churches to pray and reflect. 

In Cebu City, there’s no shortage of historic and beautiful churches that offer both spiritual depth and architectural charm. 

READ: Holy Week traditions: What is Visita Iglesia?

If you’re preparing a route for your Visita Iglesia in Cebu City this year, you might want to check out these seven churches:

Asilo de la Milagrosa Parish

Asilo de la Milargrosa

Asilo de la Milagrosa Parish along Gorordo Avenue, Barangay Hipodromo. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the Asilo de la Milagrosa Parish, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus along D. Jakosalem Street, Barangay Cogon Ramos. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, click this link.

San Isidro Labrador Parish

San Isidro Labrador Parish

San Isidro Labrador Parish in Barangay Talamban. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the San Isidro Labrador Parish, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus

St. Therese Church

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Barangay Lahug. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino in Barangay San Nicolas Proper. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino, click this link.

Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque

Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque

Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque in Barangay Mambaling. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Roque, click this link.

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Arnold Janssen

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Arnold Janssen

Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Arnold Janssen in Barangay Basak San Nicolas. CDN Digital photo | Immae Lachica

To get to the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Arnold Janssen, click this link.

FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, April 16

By:
FAITH Headlines News

Dumaguete priest named new Ipil bishop by Pope Francis

By:
FAITH Life!

Langob Shrine in Cebu City: 5 reasons to visit this cave

By:
