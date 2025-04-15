Palace: Gov’t employees can work from home on Holy Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday issued a memorandum allowing government employees to work from home from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Holy Wednesday and suspending work in the afternoon.

This was to give them the full opportunity to properly observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday and to allow time for travel to and from different regions of the country, said Memorandum Circular No. 81.

“The following arrangements are hereby adopted in government offices on 16 April 2025: (a) work from home from 8:00 in the morning to 12:00 in the afternoon, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations; and (b) suspension of work in government offices, from 12:00 in the afternoon onwards,” it read.

“However, agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations under usual working arrangements and render the necessary services,” it added.

Meanwhile, private companies may decide whether to allow work from home or suspend operations.

