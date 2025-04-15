One Doce Pares: Historic rebirth set for grand launch in Germany

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a powerful move to honor their rich arnis legacy, three proud descendants of the famed Cañete clan came together to forge a new path for Doce Pares—one rooted in unity.

Driven by a shared belief on the need to promote and protect the indigenous Filipino martial arts of arnis across the globe, these descendants – Grandmasters Chuck Cañete (Cacoy Doce Pares World Federation), York Cañete (Momoy San Miguel Eskrima), and Master Gerald Cañete (Doce Pares Multi-Style System) – will unveil the One Doce Pares on April 19 in Germany.

“This is the right path forward for Doce Pares. We want to protect the integrity and continue the legacy of our founding fathers,” said Master Gerald Cañete.

“Through this endeavor, we will not only honor our lineage but also reunite a family and a tradition once marked by division,” he added.

Gerald is the son of the late Supreme Grandmaster Diony Cañete, who himself became an instrument of unity in this world-renowned martial arts.

Diony, the youngest son of Grandmaster Eulogio “Yoling” Cañete—principal founder of Doce Pares in 1932—was known for uniting the once divisive eskrima landscape.

DEEPLY EMOTIONAL

Now, his son and cousins are walking that same noble path.

For GM Chuck, the long-awaited collaboration is deeply emotional.

“I’ve always dreamed of this moment. I didn’t expect to see it realized, but here we are. It’s a beautiful thing,” shared Chuck, grandson of the legendary Noy Cacoy, who revolutionized arnis with his systematic approach to techniques and tactics.

GM York shared the same sentiment with heartfelt pride.

“I’m overjoyed. After so many years, we are finally united with a common goal—to work together, support one another, and uplift Doce Pares as one,” said York, son of GM Andres Cano Cañete and grandson of Filemon “Momoy” Cañete, one of the original founders of Doce Pares.

The new unified Doce Pares will kick off with a series of legacy seminars across Europe, in collaboration with German Grandmaster Dirk Jähnke.

“We are committed to preserving and sharing the art of eskrima, making sure it lives on through every practitioner, every strike, every lesson passed down,” Gerald said.

“Together, we carry forward the passion and discipline of our forebears—for this generation and those yet to come.”

