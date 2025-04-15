Area C1 reclaims title in UAP NATCON 50 Arkilympics hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Cebu Architect’s Basketball Club (CABC) is back on top after dominating the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) NATCON 50 Arkilympics Basketball Tournament, held in celebration of UAP’s golden anniversary in Manila recently.

CABC came into this year’s event with something to prove, after losing by just one point to Area B in last year’s finals. This time, they swept the tournament and claimed the championship in a convincing fashion.

They opened the tournament with a 75-27 rout of Area D, overcoming a strong early push before taking full control. In their second game, they faced defending champs Area B in a much-awaited rematch.

READ: CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup: Mortaseal finishes elims with flawless 5-0 record

CABC made a statement with an 83-42 blowout win, flipping the script from last year’s close loss.

TITLE MATCH

The title match against Area A capped off CABC’s run. The team pulled away early and never looked back, sealing the championship with a 60-29 win.

READ: Mortaseal stays unbeaten, grabs solo lead in CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup

Suiting up for CABC are some of its finest cagers who are regularly seen in hardcourt action in its local tournaments. They are Erlo Rebosura, Justin Aspacio, Chester Hinagdanan, Brian Acebedo, Bong Gabison, Darren Morandante, Dexsel Caadan, Criz Matunog, Ferdinand Tiro, Mikel Bonjoc, Alvin John Rival, Miguel Cenabre, Jomar Watin, Kurt Jan Damandaman, and Philip Bryan Alegado.

Leading the charge was Coach Adam Peralta, with support from Coach Klein Baladya, who led the team’s training, and Coach Alan Chuachoy, who oversaw conditioning and fitness.

This year’s win wasn’t just about basketball—it was about teamwork, community, and passing the torch. Several senior members gave way to younger players, showing the team’s focus on growth and unity. Their victory was fueled not just by skill, but by strong support from Area C’s leaders and peers.

As part of UAP’s 50th anniversary, this championship meant more than just a trophy. It was a proud moment for the Cebuano architects community as they celebrated teamwork, hard work, and shared pride.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP