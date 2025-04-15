Mandaue Holy Week: TEAM to focus on churches, markets

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will deploy around 50 to 60 personnel for Holy Week due to the expected influx of churchgoers and market-goers.

TEAM Head Hyll Retuya said coordination meetings have already been conducted within the department to finalize deployment plans for Mandaue Holy Week.

Starting midweek, personnel will be stationed at major churches—including the National Shrine of St. Joseph—and public markets, as the city anticipates an increase in foot traffic due to various religious activities and Holy Week preparations.

“Atoang focus ani kay ang public market ug mga satellite markets kay naa may mamaligya og pang-binignit. Mao ni among gipreparahan ang mga simbahan. So far, okay na, andam na atong personnel para i-deploy during these times,” Retuya said.

He also advised motorists to expect possible road closures, especially in areas where religious processions will take place.

Retuya noted that while traffic is generally lighter during Holy Week—with many people traveling to the provinces for the long weekend—the agency will focus its deployment around churches and public markets.

He added that the there is also no major terminal in the city, following the transfer of the North Bus Terminal to Cebu City.

Despite the expected decrease in vehicle volume, Retuya emphasized that enforcers will still be visible on streets and will conduct roving patrols to manage any potential traffic concerns.

To ensure full operational capacity throughout the Holy Week 2025, all leaves for field personnel have already been canceled.

