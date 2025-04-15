Piala guaranteed hefty purse in WBC Grand Prix stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxer Bryx Piala is set to earn a significant payday—win or lose—as he enters the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC) Boxing Grand Prix.

Piala, who fights under the Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable, recently arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with his trainer Eldo Cortes to prepare for what is arguably the biggest bout of his young career.

According to Roger Justine Potot, ARQ’s strength and conditioning coach, Piala is guaranteed to receive USD 7,500 for his participation in the tournament’s Round of 32.

The WBC Grand Prix is a groundbreaking event organized by the WBC in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Royal Court, featuring a global roster of rising, non-ranked talents.

The 23-year-old Piala, who holds a professional record of 9 wins (3 by knockout) and 2 losses, is ready to represent the Philippines in the featherweight division.

He will be facing boxers from powerhouse nations such as the United States, Mexico, Ukraine, Colombia, France, Nigeria, Italy, Australia, Kazakhstan, and various African countries.

The official bout pairings are expected to be announced later today. Regardless of the draw, Piala is determined to make a statement on the international stage.

A victory in the opening round would elevate his guaranteed earnings to USD 15,000 and propel him to the next stage, where the competition intensifies.

Joining Piala in the Saudi boxing spotlight are fellow Filipino knockout artists Jerald Into (11-0, 9 KOs) and Crisalito Beltran (8-0, 6 KOs), both competing in the lightweight division.

