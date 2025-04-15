Cebuano coach Oliver Colina finds his calling in Kaya FC’s dynasty

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Not many may know it, but behind the continued success of Philippines Football League (PFL) powerhouse Kaya FC-Iloilo is a Cebuano coach who has been thriving quietly.

Oliver Donaire Colina, a proud son of Mandaue City, stood tall among the champions on Sunday night as Kaya FC clinched its third straight PFL title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Stallion Laguna FC at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Now in his second season as Kaya’s assistant coach, Colina has grown not only as a tactician but also a key figure in the club.

Kaya FC regularly represents the country in the prestigious AFC Champions League, and Colina relishes the opportunity to evolve alongside the club.

“I’m super happy to be part of Kaya. I’ve learned so much here in my coaching career because we compete both domestically and internationally. The experience has been amazing,” Colina told CDN Digital.

DEDICATION

But Colina’s contributions go beyond the sidelines of the senior team. He also serves as the head coach of Kaya’s elite Under-19 squad, helping mold the club’s future stars with the same discipline and dedication that fueled his own rise in the sport.

“Being part of the three-peat is something I’ll always be proud of. This is my second championship with Kaya, and we also made some history in the AFC Champions League 2 last year. What drives me is the unwavering support from the club’s administration, staff, and management. That’s why I always give my all,” he shared.

Before joining Kaya, Colina already made his mark in Cebu football, leading Cebu FC during its inaugural PFL season.

Interestingly, his first connection with Kaya dates back to a previous AFC Cup stint, a sign of the mutual respect and recognition that would eventually bring him back to the club.

‘A’ LICENSED COACH

An AFC ‘A’ licensed coach, Colina’s credentials and experience made him a natural fit for Kaya’s grand plans. But beyond tactics and training sessions, it’s his mindset and values that made a lasting impact.

“What sets Kaya apart is our international exposure, our unity as a team, and our winning mentality—both mentally and physically,” he said.

“I always remind the players about the importance of discipline and commitment. Personally, I make it a point to motivate them to always give their best.”

For Colina, Kaya FC has become more than just a job—it has become home. And as he continues to grow with the club, both in success and service, the soft-spoken Cebuano coach hopes to inspire the next generation of football leaders from the Visayas.

