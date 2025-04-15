Ormoc City bans sugary drinks at government events

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ormoc City Government has banned sugary drinks at government events and mandated water as the primary beverage.

This directive is based on Executive Order No. 2025-012 issued by Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres Gomez, which mandates that water shall be the primary beverage option at all events and activities organized by the city.

The move aims to promote public health and wellness.

Citing Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code, which mandates local government units to uphold public health and safety, the order seeks to curb the excessive consumption of sugary drinks, which have been linked to various health issues, including obesity, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses.

The order defines “sugary drinks” to include carbonated soft drinks, sweetened fruit drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks, and flavored waters with added sugar.

Under this policy, all city government departments and offices are directed to refrain from including sugary drinks in food and beverage purchase requests for official activities, meetings, workshops, and conferences.

Instead of sugary drinks, bottled water will be the default option. Healthy alternatives such as unsweetened teas, infused water, and natural fruit juices without added sugar may also be considered, depending on availability and budget.

The City Budget Office, City Accounting Office, and Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) are tasked with ensuring compliance, while the Internal Audit Services (IAS) will monitor adherence.

Mayor Gomez emphasized that this initiative is part of the city’s commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle and overall well-being among employees and residents. FAI

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP