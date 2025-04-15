Groups say Imee Marcos’ ‘black’ campaign signals dark future

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos’ latest campaign material titled “Itim” (Black), which also features Vice President Sara Duterte, paints an accurate picture of what lies ahead if their families remain in power, according to various groups on Tuesday.

In a statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) said the campaign ad reflects the regime of Marcos and Duterte’s fathers, former presidents Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Rodrigo Duterte.

In a 31-second video, Vice President Duterte appeared to endorse Senator Marcos, who is seeking re-election, using the word “itim.”

In the campaign ad, “itim” also means Inday (Sara) Trusts Imee Marcos, Ipaglalaban Tayo ni Imee Marcos (Imee Marcos will fight for us), and Ilaban ang Tama, Itama ang Mali (Fight for good, correct the wrongs).

“Darkness is the color that describes the time of the Marcos dictatorship and Rodrigo Duterte’s regime. There was widespread poverty and human rights violations during both eras. It is not Imee or Sara who would bring light because they were born out of the dark and bloody regimes of their fathers,” Bayan President Renato Reyes Jr. said in Filipino.

“Sara and Imee are not from the opposition, instead, they are part of two ruling classes who just want to position themselves while many suffer from poverty,” he added.

According to Bayan, neither Marcos nor Duterte will be the proper alternative for the country to progress.

“Let us stop with this kind of drama. Let us refrain from listening to people who mention issues of the country just for a narrow and selfish interest. It is not only Marcos or Duterte, not darkness or evil, who will be part of the choices available to the Filipino people,” Reyes said in Filipino.

Senatorial candidate and ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, meanwhile, asked Vice President Duterte and Senator Marcos about who caused the dark period they are talking about, which Castro said was the alliance between the Marcos and Duterte families.

“It is funny because who is the source of hunger, economic crisis, darkness, and the lack of justice right now? Is it not them, the #unITIM? That’s why in the upcoming May 12 elections, we have choices, pick Makabayan,” she said in Filipino.

“Imagine, if they are elected again, while they are the reason for the darkness now. They are both from the dark — they have dark consciences,” she added.

Kabataan party-list first nominee Renee Co, meanwhile, said the alliance between Vice President Duterte and Senator Marcos was only borne out of convenience.

“Plastikan (hypocrisy). Imee needs Mindanao votes to save her Senate seat. Sara needs Senate votes to save her VP seat from conviction and for better chances to become President in 2028. This is about revenge and ambition, not service for the nation,” Co said.

Senator Marcos initially sought reelection under the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, a five-party alliance that includes the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, which is headed by her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Senator Marcos is from the Nacionalista Party (NP). She, however, left the Alyansa after admitting that she could not take how the administration treated former President Duterte.

Last March 11, after coming home from Hong Kong, Duterte was stopped from leaving the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 as local authorities assisted the International Criminal Police Organization in enforcing an arrest order from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC arrest order was issued due to the crimes against humanity raps filed against Duterte for his role in the drug war.

Vice President Duterte also appeared to endorse another Alyansa candidate, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, who also hails from NP.

Alyansa campaign manager and Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco said on Monday that the five-party alliance remains intact, adding that endorsements received by candidates show agreement with the administration’s vision of a new Philippines.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP